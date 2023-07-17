Maona Monte-Carlo: Reviving the Glamour of the French Riviera in a Brand-New Restaurant and Party Venue

“Maona Monte-Carlo: A New Era of Entertainment Inaugurated By HSH Prince Albert II”

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – On Tuesday, July 4th, 2023, the renowned Monte-Carlo Marina Resort Group will be opening its newest establishment, the Maona Monte-Carlo restaurant. The grand inauguration will be attended by HSH Prince Albert II, adding a touch of royalty to the exciting event. This brand-new party venue aims to recreate the carefree and light-hearted evening parties of the 1960s and 1970s, while establishing its reputation as a premier French Riviera resort.

Situated in the picturesque Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel Harbour, the Maona Monte-Carlo restaurant was once the home of the iconic Maona Club in 1962. This new destination by the Monte-Carlo Resort Group seeks to celebrate Monaco’s gentle way of life, lively spirit, and traditional cuisine, while paying homage to the mythical era of the 60s and 70s. Many celebrities from that era, including Maria Callas, Aristotle Onassis, Jerry Lewis, and Liza Minnelli, among others, have worked and made friends at the original Maona club.

Not only will the Maona Monte-Carlo restaurant bring back the glamour of the past, but it will also create a fusion of elements that make it a unique entertainment destination. The Mediterranean and Monaco cuisine flavors, open-air singing and dancing performances, retro cocktail bars curated by renowned bartender Giancarlo Mancino, and the sound atmosphere provided by the electronic music group Bon Entendeur, all come together to create a truly immersive experience.

“Maona Monte-Carlo invites guests to indulge in the synergy of food and music, offering a new entertainment place for summer nights in Monaco,” says the spokesperson of the Monte-Carlo Marina Resort Group. “With the opening of Maona Monte-Carlo Restaurant and la Vigie Club, we are reshaping the art of celebration.”

One of the highlights of the Maona Monte-Carlo experience is the carefully crafted music selection provided by “Belle Epoque,” an electronic label owned by Bon Entendeur. Each night, guests will be treated to a deliciously retro original playlist, starting with French and Italian 60s sounds and transitioning into captivating live piano music, sopranos, and electro-disco DJ performances from 8pm to 2am.

In addition to the incredible ambiance and entertainment, the Maona Monte-Carlo restaurant offers guests a culinary journey through Monaco and Italian Riviera specialties. With typical local family recipes and fresh ingredients sourced from nearby areas, the restaurant will serve dishes such as Barbajuans, stocafi, socca, and fougasse as shared appetizers, as well as succulent lobster risotto and other delicacies.

After a perfect meal, guests can unwind at the Sauvage bar, where Giancarlo Mancino, one of the world‘s most famous bartenders, will serve a variety of unique and classic cocktails. Among them, the 1956 Monte Carlo Negroni stands out as a tribute to the rare vintage celebrated during the wedding of His Royal Highness Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly.

Designed by renowned architect Laurent Mauguous, the Maona Monte-Carlo restaurant is reminiscent of a Mediterranean beach house from the 1960s and 1970s. The interiors boast colors and designs inspired by this era, creating a distinctive and nostalgic atmosphere. Artist Aurore de La Morinerie has also collaborated with the designer, creating an original mural, menu, and plate to pay homage to the historic Maona.

Stéphane Valeri, Chairman and CEO of Monte-Carlo Resorts, expressed his pride in launching Maona Monte-Carlo, stating, “We are very proud to launch Maona Monte-Carlo, a brand new brand created by Monte-Carlo Resorts that reflects the Group’s culinary expertise, historical heritage, and festive gene. I would like to thank all the teams involved in creating this must-see destination for a summer evening in Monaco.”

The Maona Monte-Carlo restaurant marks another milestone for the iconic Monte-Carlo Marina Resort Group, which has been providing unique and luxurious experiences for nearly a century. With its rich history, commitment to excellence, and the addition of Maona Monte-Carlo, the group continues to redefine the art of celebration on the French Riviera.

