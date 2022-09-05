Home Entertainment Maoyan Professional Edition: In 2022, “Lonely Walking on the Moon” will hit 2.913 billion in 37 days, ranking 15th in China’s film history box office | Internet Data Information Network-199IT | Chinese Internet Data Research Information Center-199IT
According to the data of Maoyan Professional Edition, the sci-fi comedy “Lone on the Moon” starring Happy Twist Shen Teng and Ma Li was released for 37 days.The cumulative box office reached 2.913 billion, surpassing the box office performance of “Captain China” and becoming the 15th box office in China‘s film history.At the same time, the number of viewers of the film has exceeded 70 million, ranking second in the list of viewers in 2022.It is second only to the first-place “Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake”.

The third place is “This killer is not very calm”, and Gu Tianle starred in “Tomorrow’s War” ranked tenth.

However, “Lone on the Moon” has been controversial since its release, especially after the box office has been soaring, it has ushered in a large number of complaints.

Many viewers think that there is nothing new, the laughs are slightly insufficient, and the end of the film is forcibly sensationalized, which is a bit cliché.

The film, which will be released in mainland China on July 29, 2022, tells the story of human beings deploying the Moon Shield plan on the moon in order to resist the impact of asteroids and save the earth.

The meteorite struck early, and when the entire crew was evacuated urgently, the maintenance worker Duguyue missed the evacuation notice from the team leader Ma Lanxing due to an accident, and landed on the moon alone.

Unexpectedly, the Moon Shield plan failed, and Duguyue became “the last human being in the universe”, beginning the story of his life on the moon.

