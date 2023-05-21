Home » Maoyan Professional Edition: On May 20, 2023, the single-day box office exceeded 300 million, breaking the 520 single-day box office record in Chinese film history | Internet Data Information Network-199IT | Chinese Internet Data Research Information Center-199IT
According to recent news, Maoyan Professional Edition data shows thatOn May 20, 2023, the single-day box office exceeded 300 million, breaking the 520 single-day box office record in Chinese film history.

On the day of 520, the movie with the highest box office was “Fast and Furious 10” (hereinafter referred to as “Fast 10”). An action movie starring Bill Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Jason Statham, etc., this movie will bring the entire “Fast and Furious” series to an end.

Some netizens lamented,I don’t remember anything after watching it, so I don’t take my brain to watch it. This is also a good interpretation of the essence of this film, a pure popcorn movie.

Film critics pointed out that “Fast 10” still maintains the original formula, putting aside the plot first, mainly relying on the visual effects to make the audience spend money to sit in the movie theater. It performed relatively well at the box office on the first day, breaking 100 million yuan. This result can be regarded as a top student this year. After all, except for the Spring Festival, no film this year has achieved a score of over 100 million on the first day. The box office also stopped at around 90 million yuan.

But compared with myself, “Fast 10” did not perform well on the first day, and the market’s expectations for it are not high. The estimated box office given by Maoyan Professional Edition is about 800 million, which is lower than the box office of “Fast 9” which broke 1.3 billion. . The manager of a theater said that if the box office broke 1 billion, “Fast 10” exceeded expectations.​

