Maquinchao leads the ranking of cities with low temperatures

The polar cold has arrived, in the run-up to a “wetter” winter and we all want to know what will happen in Neuquén and Río Negro. The low temperatures began this Saturday and could last until next week, while a winter season is expected to be warmer and rainier than normal. forecasts for the region.

After what was one of the warmest autumns in history, at least on record, in Argentina, a report from the National Meteorological Service (SMN) warned of the arrival of the first polar wave of intensity in the country, starting this Saturday and with the possibility of extending throughout the week.

In the quarter from March to May, an exceptionally temperate period was reported, with temperatures generally above 20°C in a good part of the country, including Patagoniacharacterized by receiving the cold a few weeks before the rest of the national territory.

However, as announced by the SMN, as of the weekend and for several days, the thermal marks were located between 1 and 3 degrees, with some areas where there will be minimums comfortably below 0°.

«A very cold air mass moves over the Pacific Ocean towards Argentina. As it enters the territory, it will cause various phenomena in different sectors of the country.”pointed out a report published in the last hours by the meteorological entity.

In that context, one of the coldest days is being lived today, for which maximum temperatures are expected just above double digits and negative minimums, with the sudden drop caused by occasional frosts.

The polar air takes over the region and Maquinchao led the ranking of the coldest cities in the country

Within this winter panorama, the city of Maquinchao, located on the southern line of Río Negro, stood out as one of the coldest points in the territory. With a registered temperature of -9.6 °C, it leads the ranking of the coldest cities in the country these days. Although the neighbors assured and recorded temperatures of -16 ° C.

Although the copious snow that stains the landscape white has not yet been registered. The trees and roofs of the houses appeared covered by an icy mantlewhile people have to go out on the streets covered with thick coats, scarves and hats.

The intensity of the cold becomes evident at this time of year. Showing how the inhabitants of Maquinchao protect themselves from the intense wind and low temperatures.

Despite the adversities, life continues calmly in Maquinchao. The inhabitants adapt to the extreme climate and carry out their daily activities. The intense cold does not stop daily work, although the conditions always require taking additional precautions.

The podium in the ranking of the coldest place is just one more number for the residents of the South line. Well, the low temperatures are already commonplace.

Winter has arrived and the first significant cold temperatures are experienced in Neuquén and Río Negro: look at the gallery

Winter came hand in hand with an intense polar wave that will last until next week, covering the entire territory of Río Negro and Neuquén with snow and frost. After an unusually warm autumn in Argentina, The National Meteorological Service (SMN) warns of minimum temperatures of 0°C and maximums that will barely exceed two digits.

The polar cold took over the streets of Roca. Photos Juan Thomes.

In the midst of this icy scenario, the neighbors who have been passing through since early morning have already brought out their hats, gloves and scarves. Everything is good to protect yourself from the cold and respiratory diseases.

Those who travel by bicycle look for everything within reach to shelter from the below zero degrees that were experienced this morning, in Roca. Photos Juan Thomes.

As winter progresses, these low temperatures are expected to continue, especially in the southernmost regions of the country. However, forecasts indicate that the winter season will be warmer and rainier than normal, providing a glimmer of hope for those seeking respite from the polar cold.

The flooded streets of Roca recorded strong frost on the pavement. Photo John Thomas.

According to the SMN report for the months of June, July and Augusthigher-than-usual average rainfall is forecast in several areas of the country. This includes the Andean regions of Neuquén and Río Negro, where an increase in the amount of rain is expected.

In contrast, other regions such as the southern Litoral, western Buenos Aires, La Pampa, and southern Cuyo will also experience normal or above normal rainfall. Meanwhile, The center and north of Argentina, including the Litoral, Cuyo and the east of the province of Buenos Aires, a less cold winter than usual is anticipated.

Polar cold in Bariloche: temperatures below zero and moderate forecast for the next few days

Bariloche registered 5 degrees below zero -and a thermal sensation of 8.4 below zero- in the early hours of this Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. At 10, the thermometer marked 2.6 degrees below zero.

At 10 o’clock, the thermometer marked 5 degrees below zero in Bariloche. Photo: archive

“There will be cloudiness and cold air, but the frosts will not be as intense. Cold periods will alternate with other temperate ones“, indicated Frassetto, from the Interjurisdictional Basin Authority.

Said there is no abundant rainfall or snowfall in the next 15 days. “Why so cold? Antarctic air intakes dominated during the fall; that’s why the cold and the snowfall », he pointed out.

Intense polar cold in Neuquén: temperatures below zero and forecast for the next few days

The city of Neuquén is preparing to face low temperatures in the coming days. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), This morning a minimum temperature of -4.8 degrees Celsius was recorded, while the maximum will reach 11 degrees in the afternoon. Skies will be partly clear for most of the day, with light winds in the afternoon.

Given the low temperature in Neuquén, hot mates cannot be missing to warm up the body. Photos Matías Subat.

The Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC) also forecast a drop in pressure and an increase in temperature with variable cloudiness. For this week, the afternoons are expected to be warmer during Wednesday and Thursday in the region. Good weather is forecast for the weekendbut the arrival of a new polar wave is anticipated the following week.

The Neuquén fountain woke up frozen from the cold this morning. Photos Matías Subat.

On Wednesday temperatures will remain below zero, although slightly lower than the day before. In the early morning, the sky will be partly cloudy with a temperature of 1°C, while in the morning it will drop to -1°C with mostly cloudy skies. During the afternoon, the temperature will rise up to 15 degrees, also with mostly cloudy skies. At night, it will drop to 10°C with partly cloudy skies. The winds will not exceed 22 km/h.

On Thursday, a slight relief from the intense cold in the region is expected. The SMN forecast a minimum temperature of 3 degrees and a maximum of 11 °C. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a low chance of precipitation. Light wind is expected in the region.

Polar cold in the region: the SMN spread that there is a yellow alert in part of the north of Neuquén



