“I hope they reopen the investigation. It’s time to uncover the truth about a mystery that’s been going on for far too long. It is serious that after almost 50 years we still don’t know how and why Pier Paolo Pasolini was killed. The fact that no excavations have been made so far is a bad sign, perhaps someone had something to hide, but obviously I can’t know, these are just hypotheses”.

Dacia Maraini perfectly remembers November 2, 1975, the day when her friend the writer was assassinated at the Idroscalo di Ostia. A crime for which the then seventeen-year-old Pino Pelosi was convicted (I confess that he later retracted it, and who died in 2017). «I was in Rimini at a feminist conference. They called me. I returned immediately. Doubts about the reconstruction arose immediately – underlines the writer -. Unfortunately the investigations stopped at the fact that there was a confessed offender».

Now, however, there may be a twist. Yesterday an application was filed in the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rome – drawn up by the lawyer Stefano Maccioni in the name of the director David Grieco and the screenwriter Giovanni Giovannetti – to ask for the investigation to be reopened. The petition asks to ascertain who owns the three DNA identified by the Carabinieri del Ris in 2010. To the attention of the prosecutors there are also the statements by Maurizio Abbatino, a member of the Banda della Magliana, relating to the motive and in particular to some films of the film Salò, the 120 days of Sodom which had been stolen from Pasolini. The appellants claim that that night in Ostia Pelosi was not just because “there are traces of at least three genetic profiles”. The work on the DNA identified had already been completed but is defined as “partial”: “Today it is time to carry out more widespread checks also bearing in mind Abbatino’s statements (which they ask the prosecutors to convene, ed), who gives the Anti-Mafia Commission a justification as to why Pasolini went to the Idroscalo: he was not there to have an occasional sexual relationship with Pelosi – explains Maccioni – but to get back, in exchange for money, the “pizzas” of Salò». For Maccioni, Grieco and Giovannetti, Pasolini was «led into a trap using Pelosi as bait, and there he was attacked to death». The instigators of the assassination – underline the threeAnsa – are to be found in Pasolini’s unfinished novel Petroliumreleased in 1992.

«They did very well to file this application – comments Maraini -. The doubts arose immediately and we, his friends, said and wrote it several times but unfortunately there was nothing we could do, we didn’t investigate further. We have seen the photo of Pelosi, who didn’t even have a bloodstain on him while Pier Paolo was a fountain of blood. If there was a struggle and he was beaten to death, how is it possible that whoever killed him has no signs? – asks the writer -. It is assumed that Pasolini had tried to rape this boy and that he had turned and killed him. Impossible, for various reasons. Pasolini was never a rapist, I can say that with absolute certainty. Pelosi himself eventually retracted the confession and spoke of the presence of three people that day, without however saying who they were.

So many inconsistencies, but “we haven’t investigated further”, why? «It was a very critical moment in Italian society in which the mafia was acting underground in cahoots often unfortunately with the deviated secret services. I’m not saying obviously, that I’m a writer and it’s not my field, they are hypotheses of those who have done research on the case, and hypothesize that it was a murder probably carried out on the impulse of the deviated secret services. Pier Paolo with his writings on Mattei or the bomb in Milan may, it is another hypothesis made, have alarmed someone who was trying to create a crisis situation, the possibility of changes in politics ». And now? «I trust the institutions and I think that in the judiciary there are courageous, good and honest people who now I hope will go all the way. Democracy needs institutions and if it turns out that someone in there is not clean, they must be kicked out, so as not to dirty the institution itself”.