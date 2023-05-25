Maratea explained why he did not put all the proceeds to pay

In the last few days something caught our attention: the absence of Santiago Maratea in their networks for a long week, it would not be a relevant piece of information for many users, but precisely because he is a very active user who interacts daily with his followers, it did not go unnoticed. He finally reappeared and gave details regarding How is the collection progressing? launched to benefit the club Independentfocused on the payment of the debt with the América de México team.

The truth is that in principle, he reappeared with a confusing message on his networks, which did nothing more than generate questions and concern in the followers who are attentive to what collected for the Red and the payment of his debt.

Santi Maratea reappeared on the networks and chicaned Flavio Azzaro: “I was with the wife of a journalist”

In this way, the influencer He published a message this Tuesday that generated confusion, and triggered the immediate claim from the Independiente fans, who asked to know the status of the proceeds. “In this town if they don’t know a story they make it up”, Maratea posted on her Twitter account

It is a fragment of the song “Perras como tú”, by Farina and Tokischa, and although it was taken as a response to the numerous criticisms of the initiative, they quickly asked to know the updated amount.

It should be remembered that the critics focused on the announcement of keep a percentage of the proceeds

Last update of the collection

True to his direct, spontaneous and ironic style, Maratea apologized to his followers and explained that he was absent from the networks: “I was saturated with the media but I began to work twice as much inside the collection.” He influencer He published on his Instagram account that “We are already 15 million of the 800 million” pesos. The exact sum and last published update reaches the $786.639.310.

Guillermo Francella struck down Independiente and Santi Maratea for the collection: “I would not donate”

The reality is that the most relevant news for Independiente fans is that the money from the collection was finally put to work and it will begin to generate profits, since Mercado Pago will pay interest for having money in the account.

In turn, the young man who has millions of followers on his networks, explained that although he put the money to work, it is only about a portion of the total money raised in order to help Independiente to pay part of the debt, which it should be remembered reaches USD 22 million.

Although in principle it had communicated that the money could not be paid because it was not a conventional account, but a trust that required special authorizations. The truth is that there was a new announcement on the subject that brought calm to the fans.

In that sense, the influencer explained on a Twitter account: “It was not possible to invest all the money at once, I think for now 600 million have been invested. The rest is being reviewed to make sure that all the money that comes in is justified and we know where it comes from. First, all the transfers are reviewed and then it starts to pay off”.

Santi Maratea on the collection for Independiente: “I feel like super minister of economy”

He added: “The other 186 million will start paying in the next few days after each transfer has been reviewed. This is my decision, but since there is so much money from so many people, I prioritize the safety of the funds over performance. The higher the return, the higher the risk and I look for the least risk, since it is not my money,” he said.

Account opening abroad

Another of the announcements that Maratea made on their networks refers to the next opening an account abroad for all those who live outside the country and want to contribute money to the collection for Independiente.

Although he did not yet provide further details about when said account will be enabled: “The foreign account is difficult because it is a lot of bureaucracy, but we have been with this issue since the collection started and we are days away from being able to enable it. I want to confirm it, but we can’t yet.”

The great t-shirt auction has begun

Santiago Maratea also announced the auction start that so much the fans and followers of Red demanded. In fact, this Wednesday afternoon the auction of shirts of former club players began, through the site “Bdbsubastas.com”, to raise money and contribute to the collection initiated by the influencer.

Santi Maratea cleared up a great doubt from Independiente fans about the debt with América de México

Although they were not confirmed which footballers will participate in the auction, the influencer showed in their networks some t-shirts by Federico Mancuello, Javier Zanetti, Germán Denis, Nicolás Tagliafico, Alan Velasco, Fabricio Bustos, Daniel Monetengro and Martín Cauteruccio, among others. He would also collaborate with the auction Sergio Aguerowho would already be in contact with the organizers.

Has the deadline for registering the trust expired?

On the other hand, according to the sports portal “Doble Amarilla”, the influencer nor would have completed the registration process of the trust agreement in the City of Buenos Aires within the established term. Therefore, the General Inspectorate of Justice would make an official statement next week in reference to said irregularity.

Rolfi Montenegro revealed that Agüero will collaborate with the collection of money for Independiente

It is worth remembering that the trust was originally registered in Neuquén and had to complete the procedure in the area of ​​CABAso that it was available for consultation by any interested party.

This would not have happened in due time and form, for which reason future announcements from the control body could be known. In this context, according to the portal, the influencer he would have decided to replace the intervening notary public and appoint a professional ‘trust specialist’.

JL