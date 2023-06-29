MARC HUDSON- DRAGONFORCE frontman signs with Napalm Records

DRAGONFORCE frontman MARC HUDSON signs with Napalm Records and announces his debut solo album “Starbound Stories” with single “Astralive” & official music video out August 25th, 2023.

Napalm Records is beyond proud to welcome DragonForce frontman MARC HUDSON to their growing roster, who has just signed a worldwide deal with the leading rock and metal empire. With the signing and after 12 years with DragonForce, MARC HUDSON presents his first solo album entitled Starbound Stories, which will be released on August 25th, 2023! Starbound Stories is a scintillating, anime-inspired power metal ride heavily influenced by Japanese music and video game soundtracks, and features a bevy of notable guests.

MARC HUDSON adds:

“It fills me with great pride to finally be able to announce my signing to Napalm Records. I’m so grateful that the label believes in me as a solo artist and can’t wait to have Napalm by my side to bring Starbound Stories to the world!”

Marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter, MARC HUDSON’s brand new single “Astralive” serves as the first taste of his upcoming solo debut, accompanied by an official music video. “Astralive” beckons with an undeniably catchy chorus, up-tempo drum patterns, gripping guitar and keyboard work, and skilled power metal vocals that soar to the skies.

Check out the official Astralive video HERE:

MARC HUDSON on Astralive:

“’Astralive’ is the first single from the album and takes the listener on a power metal journey through space and time. This song explores the cosmic mysteries of the universe and mankind’s eternal quest for wisdom beyond the stars.”

“Starbound Stories is a fast-paced ride through scintillating anime-inspired power metal and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”- MARC HUDSON

The album’s instrumental opener “As The Twilight Met The Sea” serves as an introduction to the album’s soundscapes and is accompanied by samurai metal master Ryoji Shinomoto (RYUJIN, formerly known as Gyze) on traditional Japanese instruments. Shinomoto also lends his voice to the following track, Freedom Heart, which also features guitar virtuoso Syu (Galneryus) playing a solo. The explosive power metal anthem “Dracula X” features a guitar solo by Jacky Vincent (ex-Falling in Reverse, ex-Cry Venom) and guest vocals by Adrienne Cowan (Seven Spires). In the wonderfully emotional successor “Stars”, the classically trained violinist Mia Asano plays the electric violin. The energetic “The Siren” is led by a sparkling melody and ballad-like vocals. Swansong begins with a beautiful keyboard intro that could have come straight out of a movie soundtrack. Soulful vocals follow before the song evolves into a full blown power metal ballad, with high pitched screams and plenty of effects adding to the magical atmosphere while accompanying the guitars and drums. Steve Terreberry, known as Stevie T. on YouTube (3.32M subscribers), plays a guitar solo on “Call Of The Martyrs” and is joined by prog guitarist Galen Stapley (Azure). Stapley also delivers a solo on the following title track, “Starbound Stories”. “One More Sight Of The Sun With You” is sung in Japanese, staying true to the main themes of the album and closing the entire work on an uplifting note.

MARC HUDSON’s debut solo album is an outstanding musical adventure, balancing between power metal, video game soundtracks, Japanese music and even pop influences, demonstrating his virtuosity in all his magnificent instruments.

Pre-order Starbound Stories HERE:

Starbound Stories Tracklist:

As the Twilight met the Sea

Freedom Heart

Dracula X!

Stars

The Siren

Astralive

Swansong

Call of the Martyrs

Starbound Stories

One more sight of the sun with You

Line Up:

Marc Hudson – Vocals, Guitar, Backing vocals

Shaz D – Keyboards

Frederic Leclercq – Guitars, Bass

Rich Smith – Drums

Band Links

