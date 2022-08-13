Home Entertainment Marc Ruffano Marvel Universe More Creative Freedom Than Star Wars – Disney – Marvel Marvel Studios
Recently, screenwriter and director Damon Lindelof launched a discussion about whether the number of Marvel movies to come is slightly too many, and Mark Ruffano, who played the Hulk, believed in the discussion that the MCU is actually ever-changing, and creative freedom is better than Star Wars. In an interview, Ruffano explained why he doesn’t think Marvel needs to slow down its output.

Ruffano said: “If you’ve seen one Star Wars, you’ll see the same pattern in the next Star Wars. There’s a little bit of humour, there’s a little bit of difference in action, but in the end it’s always the same. It’s going to be the same type of world. But it’s completely different on the Marvel side, even in the Marvel Universe.”

“One of the things that Marvel does best is that in the MCU, even though it’s based on comic books, they let the director or the actor create it with their own style and preferences. Marvel just provides them with the basic material. “

Ruffano also noted that the online controversy over the issue has intensified. “I’m not worried about that,” he said. “There will always be these rhythms, which will then be overwritten by the next wave.”

Mark Ruffano will reprise his role as the Hulk in “She-Hulk,” which airs on August 18.

