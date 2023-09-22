Marc Stanley: “I am optimistic about Argentina, despite its economic challenges”

He Center for American Studies commemorated its annual dinner to celebrate 200 years of bilateral relations between USA and Argentina in a climate of optimism facing the presidential elections.

The Embassador Marc Stanley He said that whatever government the Argentine people choose in the next elections “we will continue the positive trend in strengthening our bilateral relations” and in the same tone he stated: “I am optimistic about Argentina, despite its economic challenges.”

The United States ambassador to Argentina, Marc Stanley, and the president of the Center for American Studies foundation, Luis Savino.

The North American ambassador also committed to continue working with Argentina to strengthen bilateral relations in different areas of cooperation and promised to collaborate in the development of potential for Argentina.

Stanley spoke before a hundred businessmen, union members and political leaders gathered at the Alvear Hotel. Among them were the former president Ramon Puerta, the vice presidential candidate Florencio Randazzo; the triumvir of the CGT, Hector Daer; the former Minister of Production, Dante Sica; the former PRO deputy, Nicolas Massot; the General Secretary of the Greater Buenos Aires Union of Sanitary Works Workers (SGBATOS), José Luis Lingeri; the Secretary of Relations with Civil Society and Community Development of the Chief of Staff, Fernando “Chino” Navarro; the former president of the Chamber of Deputies, Emilio Monzo; the senator Carolina Losada; lawyer Hugo Moyano (h); the deputy Roxana Bertone; Judge Mariano Llorens and also the magistrate of the Chamber of Cassation, Diego Barroetaveñaone of the chambermaids who rejected the dismissal of Cristina Kirchner in the Hotesur-Los Sauces case.

Argentina signed a collaboration agreement with the United States against drug trafficking, cybercrime and money laundering

“We have chosen a side in this election. It is the side of the 46 million Argentines”, the ambassador expressed to his listeners. He also expressed the United States‘ intention to “continue working with Argentina to continue offering energy and food to the world.”

“Argentina and the United States cannot be indifferent to the situation in Ukraine. And I have decided to continue maintaining the condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he continued.

The president of the Center for American Studies foundation, Luis Savino.

For his part, the president of the Center for American Studies foundation, Luis Savino, expressed that “whatever government is coming is going to have to follow a logical path and effective resolution of problems.”

At the same time, Savino said that Argentina “must straighten out its economy.” And he added: “But for that we have to stop asking for help. That’s no use. What we have to do is offer the country’s full potential. Bilateral relations with the United States can help but the first help must come from Argentina herself.”

“The country must offer, based on our resources, the convenience of the results, for Argentina to go out into the world,” added the president of the CEA.

Rosendo Fraga and the president of the Center for American Studies foundation, Luis Savino.