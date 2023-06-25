Home » Marcela Acuña requested house arrest for her husband “due to a health problem”
Entertainment

Marcela Acuña requested house arrest for her husband “due to a health problem”

by admin
Marcela Acuña requested house arrest for her husband “due to a health problem”

Marcela Acuña, one of the seven people detained by the alleged murder of Cecilia Strzyzowski, the young woman who has disappeared since June 2 in Resistenciamade a presentation in her own handwriting to request a house arrest for her husband, Emerenciano Sena, for suffering from “diabetes” and “hypertension”, judicial sources reported.

The mother of César Sena, the victim’s partner, made a handwritten proposal in the last few hours for the man to benefit from an arrest at his home, after the rejection of a habeas corpus that he also did on his own and not to through his defense attorney, Juan Carlos Saife.

What is César Sena silent? The conversation with the priest, the fear of declaring and the solitude of his cell

From the Department of Family and Gender Violence where she is housed, The woman wrote on a piece of paper that her husband suffers from “diabetes” and “hypertension”, for which she requested a moderation of his detention.

Previously, the social leader and also a lawyer presented a habeas corpus in the same way that was rejected by the guarantee judge Juan Carlos Codina.

Acuña, is accused of “aggravated homicide by the premeditated concurrence of two or more people as co-perpetrators”, same role as her husband, while for the son, the accusation is triple aggravated due to the relationship he had with Cecilia (femicide). In all cases, the expected penalty is life imprisonment.

The serious accusation of Cecilia Strzyzowski’s mother against the young woman’s father “is a personal friend of the Acuña and the Sena”

See also  The aftermarket boom: turnover up by 50% within 10 years

Days ago, the Judge of Guarantees Juan Carlos Codina, head of the Court of Guarantees No. 4, challenged the request, made through a habeas corpus, of the main defendants for the alleged femicide of the young Cecilia Marlene Strzyzowski where they requested through house arrest from his lawyer until the trial began. In this way, both César Sena and his parents, Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña, will not enjoy the procedural remedy presented by Juan Carlos Saife.

You may also like

US Navy won’t use salvage equipment in Titan...

What benefits do you receive in the week...

Barby Franco pointed sharply against Lourdes Sánchez: “I...

What is Vitiligo?: the disease that produces white...

Malena Galmarini will face Zamora for the mayor...

Blinken believes that the attempted insurrection in Russia...

Insfrán voted and pointed against CABA: “It is...

Huang Lixin said: Monday, June 26, the ninth...

when is the elimination gala and who are...

Representative of FIFTY FIFTY’s agency, “The behind-the-scenes forces...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy