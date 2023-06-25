Marcela Acuña requested house arrest for her husband “due to a health problem”

Marcela Acuña, one of the seven people detained by the alleged murder of Cecilia Strzyzowski, the young woman who has disappeared since June 2 in Resistenciamade a presentation in her own handwriting to request a house arrest for her husband, Emerenciano Sena, for suffering from “diabetes” and “hypertension”, judicial sources reported.

The mother of César Sena, the victim’s partner, made a handwritten proposal in the last few hours for the man to benefit from an arrest at his home, after the rejection of a habeas corpus that he also did on his own and not to through his defense attorney, Juan Carlos Saife.

From the Department of Family and Gender Violence where she is housed, The woman wrote on a piece of paper that her husband suffers from “diabetes” and “hypertension”, for which she requested a moderation of his detention.

Previously, the social leader and also a lawyer presented a habeas corpus in the same way that was rejected by the guarantee judge Juan Carlos Codina.

Acuña, is accused of “aggravated homicide by the premeditated concurrence of two or more people as co-perpetrators”, same role as her husband, while for the son, the accusation is triple aggravated due to the relationship he had with Cecilia (femicide). In all cases, the expected penalty is life imprisonment.

Days ago, the Judge of Guarantees Juan Carlos Codina, head of the Court of Guarantees No. 4, challenged the request, made through a habeas corpus, of the main defendants for the alleged femicide of the young Cecilia Marlene Strzyzowski where they requested through house arrest from his lawyer until the trial began. In this way, both César Sena and his parents, Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña, will not enjoy the procedural remedy presented by Juan Carlos Saife.

