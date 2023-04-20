Marcela Pagano against Eduardo Feinmann for the rise of the dollar

Marcela Pagano y Edward Feinmann They come with twists and turns for a while. The most recent crossing occurred when the specialist in economics carried out a strong discharge against the statements of the LN+ journalist, who argued that with the rise of the dollar she “says nothing”.

The discussion is framed in a context of currency instability. On Tuesday, when the journalists met, the dollar reached $420 and that was what triggered the declarations of both sides. For its part, the foreign currency continued to increase and today touched the $440 ceiling.

In her defense, Marcela Pagano began by commenting: “I want to take a minute to tell Eduardo Feinmann, what it looks like he’s nervousPlease stop quoting me, make your program. What’s the matter, sir? Let journalists work”.

“Today the dollar touched a zero more than $42 that alerted us with (Mauricio) Macri. Do you know the diference? At that time it was believed that there was a economic model with which it was possible to project the capture of reserves and investment attraction. We were not the journalists who installed the investment rain that they were going to come in the second semester”, he continued.

Finally, he pointed out: “The expectation was planted by the equivocal presidency or the command of the person who advised him. They made the president (Macri) say something that was never going to happen. That is why there was expectation and why so much nervousness with the dollar at 42”.

The discharge was given after Edward Feinmann make a series of comments referring to the way in which Marcela Pagano and other journalists discussed the issue of the increase in currency during the government of Mauricio Macri.

”To top it off, what they said about the rise in the dollar when the previous government was in place. There were journalists who cried on television when the dollar was at 40, because of poverty and hunger,” The renowned journalist began by recounting.

Then he pointed directly at the economic specialist: “There was a woman in TN that said: the dollar at 42! the dollar at 42! Now with the dollar at 420, 430 or whatever they don’t say anything.” Finally, he added: “Because of poverty? Keep your mouth shut, no one sheds a tear, ”he ended indignantly.

The crosses between Eduardo Feinmann and Marcela Pagano

In September of last year, the journalists had staged another crossroads when Edward Feinmann and Jonathan Viale, hosting “El noticiero y Más realidad”, spoke about Martín Sierra, the Grupo América lawyer and ex-partner of Marcela Pagano.

After showing a clip about Alberto Fernandezspeaking in an old cycle of Public TV that Pagano hosted, Feinmann sent him greetings, with an ironic gesture: “The first lady, very good. We send greetings to Mr. Sierra. Sierra Political CommissionerWe send you a very big greeting from here”, he commented wryly.

Automatically, the journalist replied via Twitter: “Update the sexist and misogynistic discourse It is part of the challenge that I pose to these two referents who have a significant audience on a channel. Stop associating a woman’s CV with the sheet where she sleeps. They are behind,” she began.

He then noted: “I have no idea what personal problems they had, If they were censored, in any case, tell them because I don’t know either! My answer in the place that has to be: here, not a news channel. I’m not first lady nor will I be nobody’s first lady, I am a womannot a thing”.

“I am very sorry as a woman and as a worker that I am one of the media that two referents of opinion in a news channel in prime time discredit the place that I earned working in América TV, for having an enmity with who knew how to be my partner, “he concluded.

