Marcela Pagano will be a pre-candidate for deputy of Javier Milei in the province of Buenos Aires

the journalist Marcela Pagano will be a candidate for deputy Freedom Advancesthe space of Javier Miley, in the province of Buenos Aires and will occupy second place on the ballot. “Marcela is a wonderful person. She is honest, educated and has demonstrated that he has conviction and courage“, expressed the libertarian economist when announcing the incorporation of the communicator.

“We want to govern Argentina to materialize the ideas of freedom. AND Marcela is a symbol of itsince he chose to defend his ideas and thoughts, even though it has cost him his job”, expanded the national legislator, who will present himself as a candidate for president in the next PASO elections.

As reported by the political party to this medium, Pagano will occupy second place on the Buenos Aires list behind Alberto “Bertie” Benegas Lynch. “It is a pride to join La Libertad Avanza in the list of national deputies for the province”, added Milei.

For her part, the former host of the program For your informationwho had a controversial departure from the signal A24published an open letter titled “Why Miley?” to explain the reasons that led her to make the decision to venture into politics at the hands of the economist. “I decided to get involved in political debates not only informing but also elaborating proposalsbut I will also continue doing what I know how to do: telling even the darkest edges of the frameworks of power”, he explained.

“I am going to work in a political space where there are real people and not an elite who is unaware of what the majority of Argentines suffer,” he added, at the same time that he considered that “the political leaders we have had in Argentina up to now are far from writing proposals to calm the needs of the people.”

“They talk about the middle class without knowing what it means to be, because most of them live with comforts that they are far from the common life of an Argentine laburante. They don’t know what it’s like to take a bus, train or subway, get stuck in a picket line and be late for work,” he continued.

In another section of her writing, the journalist mentioned that the creation of La Libertad Avanza allows those who have “felt disappointed of the dominant parties, get involved in generating proposals and changes that reach the people.” And he assured that Argentina needs a political leader who does not want to have citizens as clients or hostages.

“That’s why I want and choose Javiera tireless fighter who will give people back their freedom of action and decision,” he said, and ended: “I want to continue working and living in my country and my province, which I love and which I will continue to defend, today more than ever.”

Who is Marcela Pagano, the journalist chosen by Javier Milei

Marcela Pagano was born in the Buenos Aires party of San Martin and at the age of 20 she began her work as a writer in the Ámbito Financiero media. From there, she began a career as a journalist specializing in Economics, Business and Finance. She was a columnist for radio and television programs on various programs on Radio Miter, TN, Canal 13, América TV and A24. She has also worked as an accredited journalist at the Ministry of Economy.

Two months ago, she was separated from A24 amid alleged allegations of mistreatment as a result of an internal investigation, but the host later commented that she was fired after “supporting seven months of pressures” and accused that “it was impossible to do journalism with the people who run that signal today.”

