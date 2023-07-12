Marcela Tauro spoke of the improvement in Silvina Luna’s health: “She decided to fight her”

Marcela Tauro in Intruders spoke of the improvement in the health of Silvina Luna, who has been admitted to the Italian Hospital for almost a month. The panelist related it to the power of faith and some alternative therapies that the model has used in this difficult moment, and she surprised with a revelation of a mystical nature.

It was Guido Zaffora, a panelist on the program, who mentioned that aromatherapy and music have been of great help to Silvina during her recovery. Based on this, Marcela highlighted that the model has been involved in holistic practices and has received different types of healing, including reiki. Also, she mentioned that the hospital has allowed a form of quantum healing in her case.

When asked by Karina Iavícoli about whether the spiritual aspect helps her cling to life, Taurus recognized the importance of doctors, but also emphasized that the soul decides: “I know what happened to Silvina, but she will have to tell that when I get out.”

“The soul decides. Our soul decides. I know what happened to Silvina, but she’s going to have to tell it when she gets out of it. She decided to fight her. Being there situations happen to you. There are people who see the tunnel, there are people who are in a coma and come back… To her family, to her friends, I think she told them something. The soul decides whether to stay or not. It was not her time, ”explained the journalist, although she did not provide further details.

The discussion continued with the participation of other members of the program, and it was mentioned that Silvina’s improvement coincided with the moment when her situation became known and people began to pray for her. In this sense, Marcela highlighted the power of prayer and the energy that it can generate.

From the door of the Italian Hospital, Alejandro Guatti reported that Silvina would be practicing meditation and relaxation techniques to alleviate the pain she experienced during her stay in intensive care. It was also mentioned that Luna was moved to learn that many people have joined a prayer chain for her health.

