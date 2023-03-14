just 5 minutes from the beaches of the center of Las Grutas heading south, the spa colored stones in March it continues to be an option for those seeking to relax and get in touch with nature in pure relaxation.

Piedras Coloradas, 5 km from Las Grutas on the coast of Río Negro, north of Patagonia. Photo: Martin Brunella

Its coast is different wherever you look at it, since it is characterized by being ‘dotted’ with huge reddish rocks, that give the place its name. The color comes from a mineral called feldspar, which gives it that unique shine that the sun takes care of enhancing.

In addition, advancing a bit they begin to see towering duneswhich make it possible to practice a sport that is gaining more and more followers.

Photo: Martin Brunella

Its about sandboard, the discipline that allows you to slide with boards and sleds, to have fun with the vertigo that vibrates in each attempt to “surf” the sand. In one of the inns located in the sector the rental of these boards is on sale. They get to $1,500 an hour, and $1,000 for 30 minutes.

Returning to the particularities of the beach, the enormous coastal extension means that, even if the tide is high, there is always place available.

Piedras Coloradas, 5 km from Las Grutas on the coast of Río Negro, north of Patagonia. Photo: Martin Brunella

At high tide the nicest postcard is provided by the stones, which emerge like islands and allow everyone to climb on them to sunbathe, relax and let the hours go by, or turn them into the springboard for refreshing dips.

A point to visit is the little adobe library which is as soon as you access the spa. Its picturesque structure of simple lines makes it charming.

Photo: Martin Brunella

Inside you can find everything from stories for the little ones to novels and essays for the older ones. In addition, a librarian guides those who come and keeps track of the copies that are lent, to enjoy by the sea.

Also, to eat or drink something tasty, in one of the hostels there are options for all tastes.

Photo: Martin Brunella

To shelter from the sun or seek comfort to spend the day at the beach, the ideal is to rent a tent or shelter. those who come With repair, they cost $3,500 per day, and include chairs and a table. Those who do not have protection cost $2,500, and also include furniture.

