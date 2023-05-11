Marcos Ginocchio and an unexpected revelation: he has not yet received the Big Brother award

Marcos Ginocchio left Big Brother crowned as the champion, and with a bunch of juicy economic prizes in his favor.

However, as revealed by the same man from Salta in a television interview, he is still empty-armed.

Let’s review: for winning reality, the “cousin” would supposedly take almost 20 million pesos, a prefabricated house and a year of free beer.

In addition, he was entitled to a motorcycle that he obtained thanks to his sister Valentina, who on her visit to the house was the family member with the fewest votes to leave the program.

Marcos himself, in a note with LAM, revealed that a month and a half after the successful Telefe cycle ended, they still did not give him anything. “They have not delivered it yet, but I plan to make a donation,” he insisted on the juicy cash prize that in theory will correspond to him.

Similarly, Marcos invoices on his own

In any case, it is true that his economic present changed dramatically since he left the house, since he is billing by making presences in nightclubs and events (last weekend, he was even in Uruguay).

Although it is not known what his cache is, a few days ago an audio of Alfa circulated saying that he asked for “more or less the same as the rest of his colleagues” to go to a bowling alley, which was neither more nor less than a thousand dollars.

TN Show contacted several former winners of previous editions of the reality show who confirmed that they received the money a few days after it ended. Big Brother.

The fact that someone as beloved as the man from Salta has not yet won his award also had repercussions on social networks. His followers assured that it is a total lack of respect.

