MARDUK – Swedish black metallers release new song “Blood Funeral”

The renowned Swedish black metal band Marduk announces the release of their new and 15th studio album “Memento Mori”. Today the band presents their latest single “Blood of the Funeral”. Memonto Mori will be released worldwide on September 1, 2023 through Century Media Records.

New single “Blood of the Funeral” embodies the raw and unrelenting intensity that has become synonymous with the Marduk sound. The track features Marduk’s signature blend of aggressive guitar riffs, thundering drums and chilling vocals that evoke a sense of darkness and despair.

Hört euch „Blood of the Funeral“:

Marduk frontman Daniel Rostén says about the album:
“Memento Mori is at once a bold leap forward, a calculated dodge and a wistful look at the past. This time we have broken new ground without forgetting our heritage or the journey that has brought us to this point.”

Since their beginnings in the early 90’s, Marduk have grown to become one of the most influential and respected bands in the black metal genre. With a discography spanning more than three decades, the band has consistently delivered uncompromising and aggressive music that has resonated with metal fans around the world. Memento Mori promises to be another seminal chapter in their storied career, cementing their status as true legends of the genre.

MARDUK are:

Daniel Rosten (Vocals)
Morgan Hakansson (Guitar)
Devo Andersson (Bass)
Simon Schilling (Drums)

