Maredamare is back, the largest European beachwear fair in Florence

Two hundred and fifty swimwear and beachwear collections for summer 2024 are ready to “invade” the Fortezza da Basso in Florence for the 16th edition of Maredamare (July 22-24), the show born almost as a joke as a fair for representatives, which today has become the most important European exhibition in the sector, capable of attracting exhibitors from all over Europe (and also from South America). Organized by the Underbeach company led by Alessandro Legnaioli, Maredamare mixes stands, fashion shows, events inside and outside the fair area, presentation of new trends and an area dedicated to sustainability.

The market (dominated by women’s collections) has expanded in recent years, and from swimsuits we have moved on to an offer that ranges from beach dresses to slippers, often also used in the city. The trends that the manufacturing companies are following above all look at inclusiveness and the green. On the first front, the effect was to extend the sizes, in order to reach more women (“curvy”, but not only) while maintaining the same fashion content and the same modeling (which is not easy, often specialized studios are needed to build the structures).

On the green front, however, the beachwear sector based on elastomer fibers formed from polyurethane took a little longer to convert, but today most companies use recycled elastomer or yarns made from production and food waste, so much so that, for the first time, sustainable beachwear fabrics produced by four companies will be on display at the fair: Antares, Borgini Jersey, Brugnoli, Iluna Group. Among the exhibitors are international brands such as Max Mara, Liu Jo, Polo Ralph Lauren, Bikkembergs, Pin Up Stars, Miss Bikini; large international groups in the sector including Maryan Melhorn, Csp International, Van De Velde, Chantelle, Anita, Lise Charmel, Afs group; up to the creations of iconic brands including Paladini, Dnud and start-ups.

“This edition marks a strategic step – explains Alessandro Legnaioli – because it confirms our position in the international trade fair scene as the most important beachwear event in Europe: an unmissable appointment for those who work in the sector but not only, given the radical changes in the sales system in recent years”. The support of the Ice agency will bring international buyers, in particular from South America (the world‘s leading consumers of beachwear), the United Kingdom, Russia and Australia. Italy and Spain, on the other hand, remain the strongest producers of beachwear.