Marenzi explains the future of Herno, from the new CEO to sustainability

Claudio Marenzi, president of Herno, has always believed in the importance of sector associations, especially within a supply chain such as that of Tma (textile-fashion-accessory), which includes companies that are very different in terms of production vocation, history and size . To his commitment we largely owe the birth of Confindustria Moda, the federation of sector associations, born in 2017 and of which he was the first president, as well as representative of the clothing part of the supply chain, then passing the baton to Cirillo Marcolin, from the family of the same name, protagonist in the eyewear industry, and to Ercole Botto Poala, CEO of Reda, one of the most important Italian wool mills. Marenzi has just completed a double mandate as president of Pitti Immagine, the company that organizes the Florence fairs and is today “only” president of the company founded by his father Giuseppe in 1948 and of Montura, the outdoor company acquired in 2o21.

Is it time to take care of Herno full time?

I am very happy with the work and energy that, over the last ten years, I have dedicated to Sistema moda Italia, Confindustria Moda and Pitti Immagine and my commitment to the associations will continue, even without top management positions. In Herno I have built a team of capable and close-knit people and it is thanks to them that I have been able to have parallel lives. For an entrepreneur, the institutional commitment in his sector must have a beginning and an end and 10 years seem correct to me! I’m going back to being an entrepreneur and a factory dwarf, as I like to say, and it’s also important for Montura.

How did the other recent choice, the appointment of a CEO of Herno, come about?

Having all operational responsibilities and at the same time thinking about the medium and long term no longer seemed like the best choice for me and above all for the future of the company and of all the people who work there with great passion. The person I’ve chosen doesn’t come from the outside, he’s not a Martian who falls into Herno. Exactly the opposite: since the beginning of April, the new CEO has been Gabriele Baldinotti, whom I have long considered my right-hand man and who has covered various roles in the company, from brand manager to head of marketing and sales.