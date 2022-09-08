PROCIDA. From 8 to 11 September back – as part of the Procida Italian Capital of Culture program – «MARetica», the event that every year brings to the island three days of sport and culture dedicated to the sea. But this year the program will extend to four days and will be enriched with poetic, theatrical and musical stimuli.

President of the jury is Alessandro Baricco for the fifth year: he assigns the prize together with the writers Daria Bignardi, Valeria Parrella and Elisabetta Montaldo, the historian Claudio Fogu and the editor Giogiò Franchini. Finalists are Nicola Crocetti (for the Italian translation of “Odissea” by Nikos Kazantzakis), Jovanotti for the idea of ​​the “Jova Beach Party”, and “Mediterraneo” by Caterina Bonvicini and Valerio Nicolosi (Einaudi).

Published in 1938, the “Kazantzakis Odyssey” is one of the most unpredictable, intractable and out of date poetic texts of the twentieth century. Crocetti took seven years for the first translation into Italian, and this turns out to be the only one, with the English one by Kimon Friar, which respects the standard of the original (the decaeptasyllable).

The «Jova Beach Party» is Jovanotti’s traveling party on nine Italian beaches for twenty-one dates: a show not written, but live. No lineup, each stage is unique and unrepeatable.

Mediterraneo is the book that tells, with words and images, the stories of those who, like the author and the photojournalist, decided to board humanitarian ships to participate in the rescues of migrants.

The announcement of the winner

The winner will be announced on Saturday 10 September, in Piazzale Guarracino in Terra Murata. The evening will be hosted by Alessandro Baricco and Daria Bignardi, with interventions by the jurors (Jovanotti will participate with a video contribution), by the director of Procida 2022 Agostino Riitano, by the mayor of Procida Dino Ambrosino and, of course, by the finalists and the winner. To conclude the evening, an all-overseas concert by the pianist Gloria Campaner and the Canova Chamber Orchestra with twenty-six elements conducted by Enrico Saverio Pagano.

The program

MARetica (free admission subject to availability) opens today, Thursday 8 September, with the welcome of Alessandro Baricco and a culturally mestizo evening conceived by Claudio Fogu, also included in the calendar of the European Maritime Days. “At sea between prose and poetry” will begin with the presentation of “History of the Italian merchant navy” (Mareeditore / Sagep), an idea by Paolo Clerici, President of the Paolo Clerici Foundation, and written by Pierangelo Campodonico, director of the Institution Mu .MA and the Galata Museo del Mare and winner of the MARetica 2021 award. Numerous guests will alternate on the panoramic terrace of Terra Murata, including Pierangelo Campodonico himself, Umberto Masucci (national president of The International Propeller Clubs), Luigi Nappa (captain of along the Procidano course), Mario Mattioli (president of the Italian Shipowners’ Confederation) and Umberto D’Amato (vice president of the Propeller Club of Naples). In the second part of the evening, professors of the Eastern University of Naples from the departments of Literary, Linguistic and Comparative Studies and the departments of Asia, Africa and the Mediterranean will coordinate a reading of poetic texts with the intervention of four poetesses representing as many linguistic and cultural areas that characterize the transversal vocation of the Neapolitan university: the Swedish Eva Ström, the Albanian Jonida Prifti, the Japanese Ryoko Sekiguchi and the Somali Caasha Luul Maxmuud Yuusuf.

Friday 9 September, Alessandro Baricco will share the architectural stage of Terra Murata with Paolo Giulierini, director of the National Archaeological Museum of Naples with a reading / lesson entitled «Tucidide. Athens against Melo ». Some of the most fascinating pages of the Peloponnesian War, the breaking latest news of a battle that really happened almost twenty-five centuries ago. An opportunity to listen to the ferocious lesson that our Fathers left us on the meaning of words such as Democracy, Empire, Justice, Law, Equality.

After the winner’s announcement evening scheduled for Saturday 10 September, MARetica will end Sunday 11 September on the Lungomare Cristoforo Colombo (Port of Chiaiolella) with a series of amateur and competitive sporting events, including the second SUP (stand up paddle) crossing “Sulle routes of the ancients”, departing from the Roman port of Miseno and arriving at the Mycenaean port of Vivara. Procida for the occasion will also be a stop on the Wind foil tour Italy 2022 circuit.