Margaret Howell and MIZUNO Collaborate for New 2023 Autumn/Winter Joint Series

British Fashion Brand Margaret Howell Collaborates with MIZUNO for New Autumn/Winter Joint Series

London, UK – British fashion brand Margaret Howell and Japanese sports brand MIZUNO have joined forces once again to launch a new collaborative collection for the upcoming 2023 autumn and winter season. This collaboration is a continuation of their successful partnership that began in 2017.

The joint series features three different clothing styles: a down vest, a down scarf, and a handbag. Margaret Howell’s first-ever down item is crafted from water-repellent matte lightweight nylon, providing both style and functionality. The filling of the down vest consists of 90% down and 10% feather. To enhance its warmth retention capabilities, the vest is also equipped with MIZUNO’s innovative moisture-absorbing and heating fiber material, BREATH THERMO. This combination ensures superior insulation and comfort for the wearer. The down scarf and handbag are also designed using the same water-repellent matte lightweight nylon, making them durable and practical choices for the colder months.

Apart from clothing, the joint series will also introduce a new shoe model called “PULL ON WALKING SHOE”. This shoe model is based on the popular MIZUNO WAVE EVOKE GTX shoe and features a body made from cushioning and stable MIZUNO WAVE fabric. It also incorporates GORE-TEX® material, known for its breathability and waterproof properties. The sole of the shoe utilizes MIZUNO’s anti-slip W grip technology, ensuring stability and security even on slippery surfaces.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of the Margaret Howell and MIZUNO collaboration can now purchase items from the new 2023 autumn and winter joint series. The collection is available on Margaret Howell’s official website as well as through select authorized dealers. Interested individuals are encouraged to keep an eye out for these limited-edition pieces.

Bringing together Margaret Howell’s timeless design aesthetics and MIZUNO’s dedication to performance and innovation, this joint series promises to offer customers a unique and stylish approach to seasonal fashion. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this exciting collaboration and elevate your autumn and winter wardrobe with these exclusive items.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

