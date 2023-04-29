Margarita Witch Cult – Margarita Witch Cult – Album Review

Margarita Witch Cult – Margarita Witch Cult

Origin: Birmingham / UK

Release: 21.04.2023

Label: Heavy Psych Sounds

Duration: 31:25

Genre: Stoner Rock / Retro Rock

I didn’t even know there was desert dust on the British Isles. On first hearing I would have sworn I was looking at a trio from dry California or dusty Texas.

But the three gentlemen of Margarita Witch Cult come from Birmingham and as is well known, that stands for the steel industry and historically for the noblest and heaviest guitar riffs. So it is not surprising that the three do one and the other Black Sabbath riff shakes out of his sleeve.

Diabolical, versatile influences

But Margarita Witch Cult Except for the hard riffs, they don’t really have anything close to Heavy Metal. Rather, the trio draws from retro rock, mixes with a dusty stoner sound and adds a touch of blues. This leads to an enormously grooving result and so listening is really fun. You can do it at best HERE already at the opener Diabolical Influence hear. Not very innovative, but one hundred percent authentic and with the aforementioned groove, the trio rocks everything to the dust.

As if to prove it, they also have fast bangers on board. That’s how it works Death Lurks At Every Turn or the fast one Annihilation the audience decides live.

In between there is the song interwoven with powerful riffs The Witchfinder Comes. The musical inspiration probably comes from the year 1973 and sounds wonderfully like that Black Sabbath feeling up Sabbath Bloody Sabbath.

In the best British tradition

There are pieces of British heavy metal tradition in some of the songs. This is how the drum start sounds from Be My Witchlike Iron Maidens Run To The Hills borrowed. The riff wipes everything away again and yet you hear what Margarita Witch Cult nurtured and what they still believe in today.

Not only that the songs are all short and crisp, the trio also brings a lot of variety. The instrumental Theme From Cyclops follows the dark Lord of the Flies. It’s a sluggish stoner at first, but then the band turns it up in the middle and everything mutates into a heavy hippie number, which one by Cathedral could come from.

Massacre and Doomer

There’s another nod to the instrumental riff massacre called Aradia. Although gentle Scott Vincent here his vocal chords, but instead he plays guitar for two and riffs everything to the ground.

It’s really thick Sacrifice. Even the title doesn’t suggest a celebration and the band turns the song into a monstrous heavy doomer. It grooves and Scott Vincent plaintively screams his message into the room. Surprisingly, a complete eruption does not follow. Margarita Witch Cult treat themselves to a psychedelic break before all instruments celebrate the theme one last time and dissect everything.

Conclusion

Margarita Witch Cult are not innovative, but creative enough to take up the British riff traditions, distort them fat and wrap them in a groovy robe. The debut album sounds like a cross between 1970s retro rock and the dry stoner sound, which is topped with the heaviest riffs of all time. powerful 8,5 / 10





Line Up

Scott Vincent – ​​vocals, guitar

George Casual – drums

Jim Thing – Bass

Tracklist

01. Diabolical Influence

02. Death Lurks At Every Turn

03. The Witchfinder Comes

04. Be My Witch

05. Annihilation

06. Theme From Cyclops

07. Lord of the Flies

08. Aradia

09. Sacrifice

