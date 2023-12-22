Margiela, Marni, Palace Skateboarding, Acne…Shopping on LA’s fashionable Melrose Avenue! Inai’s stay in America in LA Part 2[稲井孝太朗ブログ]

Still in Los Angeles.

I think I ended up eating Mexican food in my last blog, so let’s go from there!

After enjoying the high-end street of Rodeo Drive, head to Melrose Avenue, the modern fashionable district of Los Angeles!

I wanted to go to a store called “Cherry” in Melrose! It seems like it only exists in Los Angeles.

There were a lot of cars inside the store! All the staff and clothes were great and it was great.

I want to go again.

I also went to many other brand stores such as Margiela, Marni, Palace Skateboards, and Acne!

Melrose is a fashion street that stretches for about 10km, so I couldn’t go around it all.crying

Next time I’ll go all the way!

Just like that, shopping is over.

And what! My friend happened to be studying abroad nearby, so I met him on a whim!

The idea of ​​“meeting in America” was so new.

The two of us went to “Five Guys,” a hamburger restaurant that you can’t find anywhere else in Japan, and had a great time catching up on what’s been going on.

Really, I only ate hamburgers this time.lol

On my last day in America, I made memories that will last a lifetime.

The fun time with friends is over…

Although this trip was short, I enjoyed it so much that I will never forget it. And I fell in love with America! I want to live here in the future.

The flight home was extremely long, 11 hours, so it was that much harder. (It’s no secret that I binge-watched Netflix’s “Lee Doona!”)

Needless to say, I rushed to McDonald’s early in the morning before returning home.

Inai’s stay in America was long. Thank you for reading!

Well then!

Next up is the year-end blog!

