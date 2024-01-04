Home » Margot Robbie Denies Plans for “Barbie” Sequel or Spin-Off
Margot Robbie Denies Plans for “Barbie” Sequel or Spin-Off

Foreign media recently reported that Margot Robbie denied any plans for a sequel or spin-off to the popular movie “Barbie” in a recent interview. The actress addressed the inquiries, stating, “It’s quite funny. In this day and age, whenever a movie becomes popular, everyone will ask about the sequel. I don’t think this was the case 20 years ago. This movie was not designed as a trilogy.”

Robbie’s husband Tom Ackerley, who is one of the producers of the film, also confirmed that there are no current plans for a sequel.

In addition, Robbie expressed her gratitude towards director Greta Gerwig and the dedication she put into the making of “Barbie.” Robbie explained, “This is the way Greta works as a director. She feels empty after every film she makes, feeling like she will never make another film like this again. Because she poured so much into this film… I don’t know how we’re going to get her to refill the glass. The same goes for us.”

Robbie emphasized the importance of creating new and original content, stating, “I think Warner Bros. would think the same thing. I don’t know what another one would be like. We want to make it what is needed, which is more movies with the results of ‘Barbie’. I don’t understand why we insist on making ‘Barbie 2’? Why can’t it be another original and bold movie? Let’s find a great producer, put a big budget in, and have a big company behind it that gives it full trust and really makes it work. I want to make a movie like this.”

With Robbie’s stance against a sequel or spin-off to “Barbie,” it seems that fans should not expect a follow-up to the popular film anytime soon.

