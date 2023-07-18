Title: Margot Robbie Produces and Stars in Controversial “Barbie” Film

London. Australian actress Margot Robbie has taken on the role of producer and lead actress in the upcoming film “Barbie,” which aims to shed light on the controversial history of the iconic doll. Through her company LuckyChap, Robbie acquired the rights from toy company Mattel and enlisted acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig to develop the script and direct the movie.

In an interview with EFE in London, Robbie expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “I felt that it was a great opportunity, being such a recognized name and such an iconic and polarizing figure on a global level.” The film, set to open in Spain and various Latin American capitals on July 20, combines parody, criticism of the patriarchy, and the inevitable promotion of the brand.

Robbie emphasized her confidence in Gerwig’s ability to tackle the nuances surrounding the doll, saying, “Part of the reason I wanted Greta was because I knew she would confront all the issues surrounding the doll while also providing an entertaining experience (for the audience) and something with a lot of heart.”

The actress also expressed her admiration for Mattel’s efforts to transform Barbie into a representation of professional women of different sizes and ethnicities. She stated, “We wanted Mattel to support the film, but we didn’t need their approval. We didn’t have to stick to any requirements.” Robbie added that even the CEO of Mattel becomes the subject of mockery in the film, albeit affectionately.

Speaking about the unprecedented collaboration with Mattel, Robbie remarked, “They were amazing in letting us do that. I cannot imagine any other large corporation that would have agreed to be represented like this.” Both Robbie and Gerwig viewed the project as an opportunity to challenge societal norms and bring people together through laughter and emotion.

The film showcases racial diversity, with actresses such as Issa Rae and America Ferrera taking on prominent roles. Ferrera, who plays Gloria, Barbie’s mature fan in “the real world,” shared her personal experience as an immigrant and revealed her surprise when offered the role. However, she was keen to work with Robbie and Gerwig, striving to portray Gloria as a multi-faceted woman.

“Barbie” aims to entertain while addressing important social issues, offering viewers a layered and complex experience. Gerwig, known for her acclaimed works “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” described the film as a fun party that everyone is invited to, likening it to an amusement park where viewers can choose their own ride.

As the release date approaches, anticipation is building for this groundbreaking film that promises to challenge stereotypes and spark conversations about the iconic doll that has held such a prominent place in popular culture for decades.

(Note: This news article is a fictional creation and has not been published or endorsed by any news outlet.)

