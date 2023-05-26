Home » Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Starring in the Live-Action Barbie Movie “Barbie” New Trailer Officially Debut | Hypebeast
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Starring in the Live-Action Barbie Movie "Barbie" New Trailer Officially Debut

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Starring in the Live-Action Barbie Movie “Barbie” New Trailer Officially Debut | Hypebeast

Director Greta Gerwig’s latest live-action Barbie movie “Barbie” officially released the latest main trailer yesterday. In the trailer, you can see the pink Barbie Paradise, super happy parties, gorgeous music and dances, and Barbie and Kenny enter the real world. This turning point also adds more highlights to this work.

Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) is living a perfect life in a perfect place, throwing super grand parties, gorgeous music and line dancing, living a great life every day, but one day weird things start happening to Barbie, Her bath water was not hot, she would fall from the roof, and even found that her heels were touching the ground and became flat feet. After that, she decided to enter the real world with Kenny (played by Ryan Gosling) to explore the truth of the matter and trigger a series of unexpected events.

The film assembled a number of powerful actors, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa and Helen Mirren, among others.

The film is expected to be officially released on July 20, the same week as Christopher Nolan’s latest film, Oppenheimer.

