Valencia’s tribute to the search for Maria Attanasio. In October, the first international conference dedicated to Attanasio was held in the Spanish city “Cuatro décades de bifronte escritura desobediente”, organized by the Valencian and Sevillian universities, which was attended by the major scholars of the author’s work from Calatina.

Attanasio was born a poet (Interni 1979) and later became a storyteller thanks to the stimulus of Elvira Sellerio (It was the year 1698 when the memorable event took place in the city, 1994), in recent years she has been collecting honors and tributes at a national level and beyond, deserved by her from the beginning. As for prose writing, Attanasio, indicated by Fofi as the true “heir of Sciascia”, boasts among her models the infamous Manzoni della Colonna, Salvatore Addamo, Marguerite Yourcenar, Vincenzo Consolo.

Experimental

Author of rare power and lexical concentration, she translates from her primarily poetic world to the (preeminently) historical narrative the vertical excavation in search of the pregnant word, the art of upbeat, the semantic condensation that allows to multiply sense and signification. Her poetic production and, increasingly, her narrative, built through a surprising experimentalism that sees her gradually move from the short to the more extensive form, make her one of the deepest and most important voices on the current Italian scene. She is a scholar, an historian, she writes taking inspiration from fleeting traces of stories from the past, silenced by history, to bring them back to life, pulsating, in a present where their denied voice is given back.

The pages of her beautiful books, unrelated to any perverted commercial logic, give us back the seventeenth-century story of Francisca (Correva l’anno, cit.), a young and poor peasant girl accused of witchcraft following collective hysteria but saved from the stake and blessed by the Inquisitor; the eighteenth-century one of Caterina, a poor woman who throws herself with her little girl into the pyre that is devouring her house to try to save her sick husband who was imprisoned there (Piccole Cronache di un cento, 1997 with D. Amoroso); that nineteenth-early twentieth century of Paolo Ciulla, homosexual pauperrimo and brilliant artist, who at the end of a fictional life, will defend himself, now blind, in the fascist court that is judging him for forgery on a million-dollar scale of banknotes, saying “I don’t I’m a forger, I’m an artist!” (The forger of Caltagirone, 2007); the nineteenth-century one of Rosalie Montmasson, a formidable woman, a fervent republican, the only woman among a thousand, second wife of Francesco Crispi who, later a bigamist, repudiated her by denying their marriage (The Girl from Marseilles, 2018); the 20th-century story of Concetta La Ferla, late popular leader and proto-feminist, protagonist of decades of class struggle and women’s liberation. Fantasies and stories of invention? Not at all.

Caltagirone

From minimal clues, vague synopias found in archives, libraries and books, Attanasio always starts from historical details that occurred in Caltagirone (in most cases), often only vaguely mentioned in ancient texts and chronicles, always relating to marginal, peripheral, out of the mainstream of their time and then cut out of history, and makes a life possible for them. Stories and stories that intertwine, wider horizons that emerge, posthumous redemptions that give life and voice to those from whom they have been taken away. Splendid examples, today more necessary than ever, of the Other who, against his Time, advances head-on, denying servility and fatalism.