Maria BC – Spike Field

by Oliver on December 18, 2023 in Album

Vage gen Grouper transcendent order: Maria Bobbitt-Chertock alias Maria BC Further formulates the ambient singer-songwriter folk on Spike Field that the debut Hyaline 2022 was so promising.

The fact that the slightly distant atmosphere in the nebulous psychedelia shapes the songwriting may make it difficult at first glance to recognize the specific strengths of the compositions themselves, but the subtleties differentiate themselves in the homogeneous whole (which is more than the sum of its parts). out over the course of time.

Amber plucks in slow motion over ethereal drone swaths and contourless, drifting piano fields as abstracted backgrounds. The voice breathes calmly and ethereally into hypnotically soft, even mystical soundscapes. The tension and climax are resolved informally, but still recognizable and fulfilling – especially since the seamless flow carries out the imperceptible mutation to Watcher: You don’t even notice when exactly you start to hold on to specific melodies, but it happens. This is exactly how vague concretizations gradually define themselves in a superficial uniformity.

In addition to the otherwise mostly careful transitions, the electroacoustic glitch interlude works [ A Backlit Door ] A little rough there, but the aesthetics are right, the nuances afterwards are again elegantly balanced. Haruspex takes a nimble drum rhythm with it and Return to Sender acts wonderfully peaceful, warm and inviting, soft and gentle, as if enchanted with friendly kid gloves.

Day drinker based on backwards, ghostly collage loops and ethereal vocal harmonies, bittersweetly bright and clear. The more urgent one Tied balanced over the abysmal suspense, which supposedly reveals his claustrophobia in a hopefully jingling manner (“You don’t waste time avoiding pain/ You keep dashing out and back to hold me in my place/ With blistered hands“) and the piano ballad Still appears slightly removed: “Nothing’s wrong/ We deserve what we desire/ You deserve my trying“.

And while the textual component Spike Field takes it to a higher level and intensifies the depth effect of the record in a latently painful way Lacuna to an electronically enraptured sound experiment beyond trip hop danceability Mercury the silver lining on the horizon as a cautious hope for a spirit of optimism (“Clarity will never come/ Caught in a drunk hit and run/ Caught in a daze“), before the title song fades into a poetic trance like a subversive epilogue for eclectic therapy: “Blight / Along this road/ Here in your time/ As in ours“. What a grower!

Spike Field by Maria BC

similar posts

Print article

Share this: Facebook

X

