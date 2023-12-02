Maria Callas “diva of the century”

Listen to the audio version of the article

One hundred years ago the “Divine”, Maria Callas, was born. The personal and artistic events of this extraordinary woman with an unrepeatable talent but also characterized by extreme personal complexity are well known.

Although a century has passed since his birth and forty-seven years since his death (which occurred on 16 September 1977), his life still continues to arouse great interest on the part of scholars or simple enthusiasts.

A timeless myth

A timeless myth that had singing at the center of its story. A voice different from all the others, that of Callas, very powerful and very extensive, recognizable from the first notes. As we would say today, a voice characterized by an

Maria Callas, the divine among divas was born 100 years ago

Photogallery8 foto

View

Tendency to self-destruct

His stage presence is incredible, made up of dazzling looks and elegant gestures. Just as her obsessive discipline in preparing scores and librettos is legendary, moments that Divina experienced as challenges with herself, aimed at seeking perfection. But also as if it had been the other side of the coin of her life, of a diva with a difficult character, with a tendency towards self-destruction, victim and creator of her own image as the absolute protagonist of the worldliness of the time, fueled by the magazines also for due to her tormented loves – in particular the one with the shipowner Aristotle Onassis – and a painful family history. Facts that have always undermined her psychological stability. Even her premature death, which occurred in circumstances that were not entirely clear, contributed to increasing the myth.

Very important for the construction of Maria Callas’ greatness was her training which took place between New York and Athens and then continued in Italy where she arrived in 1947 and where her extraordinary career began. Not to mention that the composer most congenial to her was also Italian, Vincenzo Bellini, author of her “workhorse”, the aria Casta Diva, the most popular of the ten operas written by the great composer born in Catania in 1801, who soprano of Greek origin he performed several times and with which he achieved the greatest success with the public and critics.

Share this: Facebook

X

