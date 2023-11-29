María Fernanda Quiroz Sends a Message to Alicia Machado: “Help me with Christian”

Mexican actress María Fernanda Quiroz, also known as Ferka, has sent a strong message to Miss Universe 1996, Alicia Machado, regarding her ex-partner Christian Estrada. In a recent interview on the program ‘At Home with Telemundo,’ Ferka practically asked for help from Machado in getting Christian to take responsibility for their son. She stated, “Being a single mother, I think this empathy would be great. I would like her to help co-parent a little better. It’s not her responsibility, mind you, but now he’s not talking to me anymore.”

However, Ferka acknowledged that it may be difficult for Machado to help her due to the strained relationship between them. She revealed that Machado has blocked her from social media, saying, “I don’t have anything with her, but yes, I’m blocked, I can’t see her.”

The call made by Ferka received mixed reactions from users, with some expressing support and others criticizing her for involving Machado in her personal issues. Some users commented, “I don’t understand why Ferka brings Alicia into her mess,” “Alicia has behaved like a lady,” and “Ferka has been horrible to her.”

Ferka’s statements come after Christian Estrada recently celebrated Thanksgiving with Alicia Machado and her daughter, indicating that he has become well established in the family. The photograph shared on social media showed the model happily spending time with Machado and her daughter, suggesting that he has gained their acceptance.

The stormy relationship between Ferka and Christian has been the subject of strong accusations and controversies, and it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the future.