The estate of the famous writer Jorge Luis Borges could happen to hands of the state because Mary Kodamahis widow and executor, who died on March 26, I would not have left a will with indications about his literary legacy.

This was announced this Monday at a press conference by the legal representative of the writer and translator, Fernando Soto, who also asked the Justice to decree open the succession trial to verify the existence of heirs.

Kodama had anticipated a few months ago his intention to hand over the writer’s legacy to two foreign universitieslike the Tokioin Japan, and the American ones of Texas or Harvard.

In the press conference called in his studio, Soto assured that the widow “did not leave a will”, who in turn is a member of the Jorge Luis Borges International Foundation, created in 1988 by the widow.

«Your trusted notary does not have a will. No one in the close circle, among whom we consulted, knows the will. If at the moment of entering your house a will is found, that will be taken, but the chances are very low”, the lawyer expanded.

“María ever mentioned a brother, Jorge, with whom he had no relationship. We searched and two Jorge Kodamas appeared, both deceased, but they could have children or even grandchildren who, if they were to appear, could inherit María Kodama,” Soto explained.

Hopefully an heir relative will show up. They have up to 10 years to present themselves.you have to claim the inheritance in the State you are in, “he added.

The inheritance consists of apartment where the widow lived in Recoletathe headquarters of the Jorge Luis Borges Foundation, everything that is inside those buildings, also what is inside the ones that he rented in Paris and Geneva, the debts that he had pending, the copyrights for the works that María Kodama created, and, above all things, copyright for the work created by Jorge Luis Borges.

If no heirs appear, the literary legacy of the author of Fictions and El Aleph will remain in the hands of the state specifically in the jurisdiction of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, which will be in charge of managing the rights for translations, new editions as well as unpublished materials, a task that since 1986 and until a few days ago had been carried out by his widow and executor, who died last 26 March at 86 years old.

Soto assured that he will promote measures to protect the literary work of Borges, once the pieces are identified and “the one with the greatest historical, cultural and patrimonial value is determined.” And then he suggested “keep them in the Treasury Room at Banco Ciudad for artistic objects.”

Meanwhile, the publishing group Penguin Random House, responsible for the publication of Borges’ work through Sudamericana, confirmed that “will continue to comply with the publication plan”which already has, among others, “the four volumes that bring together his complete works”, “the three of recovered texts” and “more than 25 published titles” in individual and pocket volumes.

*By Argentine News Agency



