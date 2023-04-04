There was an unexpected twist. The rights to the work of Jorge Luis Borges have just entered a legal labyrinth whose exit nobody knows.

Although it had transpired that the appearance of the will of María Kodama, widow, executor and heiress of the writer, who died on Sunday, March 26 at the age of 86, was expected, the papers are conspicuous by their absence.

That is what Fernando Soto, legal representative of the writer and translator, revealed.

Last Monday, at a press conference on YouTube, the lawyer explained that Kodama’s trusted notary public does not have a will in her hands. “No one in the close circle among whom we consulted knows the will,” he said.

And he deepened the level of intrigue: he explained that if at the time of reviewing the widow’s house some legal document appears on the succession, that will be enforced in relation to the inheritance of the author of fictions. “But the chances are very low,” she anticipated.

All fixed (but not so much)

After Kodama’s death, a series of speculations about the rights of the Argentine writer’s literary work had immediately been opened, and also about the fate of the Jorge Luis Borges International Foundation, created in 1988 by the widow of the author of ” The Aleph”.

Fernando Soto had indicated that the universal heiress had clearly established the steps to follow. But there was no certainty.

One version indicated that the work of Borges, one of the most translated Spanish writers into different languages, was going to be handed over by Kodama’s decision to foreign universities. The rumor arose from an interview with the newspaper The nation in which the executor said that she had arranged for a part of the legacy to go to a university in Japan, and that another part of the work would go to a house of higher studies in the United States (the tombola mentioned the University of Texas at Austin, or Harvard).

Soto released a letter in which he claims to have spoken with the person designated by Kodama as heir, who would have confirmed “that he wanted to make a will in his favor with legacies to foreign universities, and to people he is friends with.”

But the truth is that the will does not appear, for which the lawyer initiated the “succession by vacant inheritance” in Justice. The lawyer requested to open the Kodama succession trial to verify the existence of eventual heirs, and requested that “the carrying out of a provisional inventory” be ordered for the “urgent protection and conservation of the succession heritage.”

Borges’s work is registered under the ownership of Kodama in the National Registry of Intellectual Property of the National Directorate of Copyright.

The novel (a genre that Borges never cultivated) could last for months or perhaps years. If at the end of the succession process no heir appears, it would be the State, in this case the government of the City of Buenos Aires, the legitimate successor of the intellectual rights of the author of universal history of infamy. And there would begin another story.

