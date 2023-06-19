María Suárez premiered her first opera “Secrets of the Tree” in Buenos Aires

With the exquisite baton of Lucia Zicos in front of a precise and balanced orchestral body, production of Lyrical Side B and a cast headed by the soprano Laura Polverinithe tenor Fermin Prieto and the mezzo-soprano Alejandra Malvinothe premiere of the first opera of the music and composer from La Plata based in Neuquén Maria Suarez, tree secretslast Sunday June 18 at Usina del Arte, adds a new title to the repertoire of Argentine poetry.

Essentially inscribed in a neo-romantic style with some contemporary elements tree secrets it also resorts to the evocation of ritual music of indigenous peoples to round off a musical discourse with roots in the musical theater tradition, in which recitatives, arias, duets, trios and choral numbers follow one another worked from a Latin American perspective.

“Secrets of the Tree” of Maria Suarez. (Photo: Liliana Morsia)

Within this framework, Polverini gives life to Alma, a woman who lives with a motor disability and who develops her profession in the fashion editorial field, in which she meets a boss, Amadeo (Prieto), who, governed by society’s mandates and prejudices, he is surprised by the unexpected attraction he feels towards her, from which moment both must fight against their own prejudices to give way to their feelings.

The exquisite baton of Lucía Zicos in front of a precise and balanced orchestral body, production of Lírica Lado B (Photo: Liliana Morsia)

On this narrative basis, with a performance directed by Ximena Belgrano Rawson that integrates into the Usina space through projections and an explicit economy of resources, and supported by a musical discourse notably concerted by Zicos, the work of the La Plata composer proposes a dialogue between the real plane and the dream, whose limits are diluted in the dynamics of that round trip.

A two-dimensional universe in which both Polverini, Prieto and Malvino, as well as Rocío Arbizu, Rocío Giordano and Augusto Nureña and the choir conducted by Ricardo González Dorrego, displayed vocal and acting skills that were rewarded with warm recognition from the public, on several occasions during the development of the work, and crowned with a sustained final applause.

Datasheet

The opera “Secrets of the Tree”, of Maria Suarez. (Photo: Liliana Morsia)

Book and music: Maria Suarez

Music direction: Lucia Zicos

Stage address: Ximena Belgrano Rawson

Scenography and lighting: Rodrigo Parise

Locker room: Maria Josephine Vecchietti

List:

Soul / Tree Soul: Laura Polverini

Amadeo / Amadeo Zorzal: Fermin Prieto

Therapist / Guardian of water: Alejandra Malvino

Irene: Rocio Arbizu

Alma’s Father: Augusto Nurena

Soul’s Mother: Rocio Giordano

Who is Maria Suarez?

Composer, guitarist and singer born in the city of La Plata and a resident of Neuquén since 2006, throughout her career Suárez has traveled the universe of academic music alongside that of popular music, a journey during which she composed solo pieces, chamber music, symphonic, choral and opera works, as well as cycles of songs recorded on the albums mother river (2009), Storyteller (2017), Brasilerías (2019) and Breathlight (2019). In addition, he created original music for shadow plays, theater, film, and television.

His repertoire of works, some of which were commissioned by prestigious Argentine ensembles such as the Río Negro Philharmonic Orchestra and the “Juan de Dios Filiberto” Argentine Music Orchestra, includes, among others, the symphonic-choral title Kushe-Papaia tribute to the grandmothers of the Mapuche community that brought her the First Prize “Ibero-American Composers 2020” from the organization Iberorquestas.

In addition, the artist integrates together with the harpist Mara Diniello the musical project to Almasoncreated from the need to generate material that includes the harp as a central instrument in the repertoire of Argentine music.

The testimony of this work is reflected in the premieres of chamber works, the Migrant Concert for harp and orchestratogether with the Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra and the edition of the album power animalswhich during 2022 was presented at the 8th Harp Week in Buenos Aires and at the Saint Guilhem church, during the Occitanie International Harp Festival and at L’Amerique Latine A La Grange, in France.

Trained in classical guitar at the Gilardo Gilardi Conservatory of Music and at the Bachelor of Fine Arts in the city of La Plata, where she graduated with an instrumentalist degree, María Suárez is also a Professor of Musical Composition graduated from the Faculty of Fine Arts ( National University of La Plata) and integrates the FADEC (Argentine Composers Forum) and the AAC (Argentine Composers Association).





