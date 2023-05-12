Mariano Martínez on Nico Cabré: “We have confidence, but he is still my director”

we visited the Mariano Martinez in his dressing room, a few minutes before his function in Tom, Dick y Harry, the comedy that stars in Corrientes street. The actor is not only enjoying his return to the stage but also working again with his personal friend, Nicolas Cabrewho directs the play.

Accompanied by Bicho Gómez, Yayo Guridi, María Valenzuela, Mercedes Oviedo, Gabriela Sari and Jorge Noya, the former Valientes put himself in the shoes of a man who, together with his partner, decides to adopt a baby, but they must show that everything in his life is in order. Right at the moment of the meeting with the woman from the adoption agency, the lack of control has no limits in his house and the most hilarious situations begin to occur.

Premiered for the first time in London in 2005, this 80-minute adaptation finds communication in the public through laughter and applause at different times throughout the work. on this occasion i will fit debut as director of a show.

“We know each other a lot with Nico, I am very respectful of the work and obviously with him as director, we have the confidence to speak clearly but he is still the director. I respect that figure” he highlights Martínez about Nicholas and adds: “he is fantastic as a director, he was very free, very supportive with all his colleagues, he gave points to all of us, he put together a comedy that is really solid and with good direction. He is a beast, he has a thousand hours of theater ”.

About his leading role in Tom, Dick y Harry, the actor declares: “We leave life on stage, the play requires a lot of effort because it is a vaudeville and everything happens there.” He also mentions his companions and brothers in comedy, Yayo y el Bicho: “they both have excellence as comedians, that ability to improvise quickly. But they all break it

Cast of Tom, Dick y Harrya play directed by Nicolás Cabré.

Comedy does not allow the public to rest for a single minute since things constantly happen on stage and many of them are unexpected. They have been on the billboard for four months and as Mariano maintains, it is increasingly consolidated by the cast.

In the interview, it was inevitable not to talk about the great telenovelas that Argentine television misses, especially those comedies that occupy prime time on the small screen with very high ratings. “They are like those things that one did when younger, I will always miss them and more if I had such a good time. Today they are not so fashionable but I miss them” says the actor and adds: “things are changing and you have to keep up with the new times, but hopefully there can be more coexistence of fictions on TV because it is not only more work for the actors but also for a lot of people.”

comedy can be seen from Wednesday to Sunday at the Teatro Multiteatro Comafi Federal Capital and tickets start at $6200.