Maribel Guardia Celebrates Grandson’s Graduation and Wedding Anniversary with Marco Chacón

Title: Maribel Guardia Celebrates Grandson’s Graduation and Wedding Anniversary

Subtitle: Actress expresses love and gratitude towards husband Marco Chacón

The weekend has been filled with joy and celebration for the family of Maribel Guardia, as they marked two significant milestones. Following the graduation ceremony of their beloved grandson, Jose Julian Figueroa Garza, the renowned actress announced that she and her husband, Marco Chacón, were also celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Maribel Guardia took to social media to share the happy news and express her love and appreciation for her husband. In April, the actress tragically lost her only son, Julian Figueroa. In her congratulatory message to Marco, she made sure to include a heartfelt mention of her beloved late son.

Marco Chacón has been a pillar of support in Maribel Guardia’s life. For the past 26 years, he has been by her side, encouraging her artistic career and providing solace during difficult times. The actress seized the opportunity to publicly declare her love for Marco, sharing a heartfelt video comprising cherished photos and snippets from their journey together. The video even included glimpses of their televised wedding, which was celebrated by fans on July 15, 1997.

Maribel expressed her gratitude to her husband for his unwavering love, care, and protection throughout their years together. She also thanked him for embracing Julian Figueroa as his own, providing him with the love and support he needed. The couple’s enduring bond and mutual respect have made them an exemplary couple both on and off camera.

Notably, Marco Chacón has also played a significant role in the life of their grandson, Jose Julian. Acting as a grandfather figure, he has been a constant source of support for the young boy, especially during this difficult time when he lost his father figure.

Fans of Maribel and Marco took to social media to celebrate their enduring connection and the profound love they share. The couple’s incredible journey has inspired many, showcasing the strength of their relationship.

As Maribel Guardia continues to navigate the grief of losing her son, she remains grateful for the love and support she receives from Marco Chacón. Their bond is a testament to their commitment to one another and their ability to overcome hardships together.

——-

Note: The last two paragraphs are not part of the original content but have been added to provide a conclusion to the article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

