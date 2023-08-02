Maribel Guardia Focuses on Health and Family, Reveals Son’s Message about Death

Title: Maribel Guardia Takes a Break for Personal and Health Reasons

Costa Rican actress and singer Maribel Guardia has decided to take a step back from her professional commitments to prioritize her health and spend more time with her loved ones. In a recent statement to the media on August 1st, Guardia expressed her physical and mental exhaustion, citing the need to seek assistance from a thanatologist and address matters close to her heart.

Having canceled several projects, including those with Netflix and other undisclosed ventures, Guardia emphasized the importance of self-care and the desire to focus on her grandson, husband, and family. She plans to dedicate more time to herself, reviewing her health and addressing any lingering pain or issues that she has previously encountered.

In an emotional moment, the 64-year-old shared a personal experience after her son Julián’s passing. Guardia revealed that shortly after his death, she had an encounter with him, providing her with solace and peace. She described the experience where Julián appeared to her, filled with light, conveying important messages without uttering a single word. While Guardia did not divulge the details of what her son shared, she did mention that he revealed when he would pass away.

Reflecting on the future, Guardia believes that her reunion with her departed loved ones will be a joyous occasion, comparing it to a celebration. She cherishes the presence of her son in her heart, anticipating the day they will be together again.

Addressing the topic of Julián’s ashes, Guardia shared how her nightly prayers bring her light and tranquility. She expressed a sense of comfort in having her son’s presence, suggesting that their ashes may eventually be scattered or join together upon her passing.

Maribel Guardia, renowned for her age-defying appearance, celebrated her 64th birthday on May 29. Her beauty and youthful aura have been admired by her vast online following. With a career spanning several decades, Guardia rose to prominence as a beauty queen, representing Costa Rica in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant in 1978. Her stint in the competition opened doors for her in Mexico, leading to successful acting and singing roles in theater, films, and soap operas.

Guardia’s long-standing dedication to her career and her commitment to physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle contribute to her youthful appearance. She adheres to a low-calorie, low-sugar diet and engages in regular exercise to maintain her well-being.

While Maribel Guardia takes this much-needed break to attend to her personal well-being, her fans eagerly await her return with renewed energy and passion for her craft.

(Note: The news article is based on the provided content and does not include additional external sources.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

