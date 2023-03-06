Died in 2017, at the age of 80, the artist from Rio de Janeiro, Marília Kranz, made a name for herself. In her personal life, she was a fixture in the city she loved so much, often appearing on the columns of the Jornal do Brasil (it was Madame K, a character by columnist Apicius from the 80s/90s) and a dear friend of intellectuals.

Intelligent and articulate, she was the muse of many artists. A political activist, she was arrested during the dictatorship, hid students wanted by the dictatorship in her studio, and founded the Green Party with Fernando Gabeira in 1986. In the arts, she was a painter, designer and sculptor.

Despite the undeniable quality of her works, Marília was less successful in life than she deserved, like her contemporary Wanda Pimentel and many other figurative painters of her generation. More recently, galleries and museums such as MASP have dedicated themselves to rescuing works by important artists from the past, especially women who did not have the space they deserved.

As of March 9th, Galatea gallery, which represents Marília’s heiresses, will present part of the artist’s family collection in São Paulo, in the exhibition Marília Kranz – passionate as a carioca postcard.

It is rare to see an artist with such coherence between her personal life and artistic performance – as Marília herself said, the two were constantly confused.

A lover of nature and her city, Marília’s environmentalist vein appeared both in her political militancy and in her drawings, without however producing pamphlet art.

A pioneer in the use of industrial materials in the 1970s, it created plaques and sculptures in polyurethane and fiberglass painted with automotive paint.

Then she returned to canvas, initially stuck with geometric rigidity and a closed color palette. Gradually, he added wavy and hollow shapes, and in the 1980s he began to dedicate himself to the landscapes of the Marvelous City, such as the Cagarras Islands, Pedra da Gávea, the Dois Irmãos hill, the cutouts of the mountains and the lagoon, emphasizing the sensuality of shapes and what he called the “strong, clear luminosity, direct sunlight, the light of Rio de Janeiro.”

Mother of three daughters, Marília wrote in an article in Jornal do Brasil that “as a woman and a professional I had to mix everything: paint, children, shopping lists… I never knew what ‘peace of mind’ to create, to work is. I learned to do everything together, in the turmoil.”

It was not what was seen in his works, which had a geometric organization and a light that emanated calm from the soft color in lowered tones.

The open and direct way in which he dealt with female sexuality was unprecedented for the time, which was reflected in his painting with elegance. The landscapes captured movements of plants and fruits that revealed a latent sensuality, similar to the human body. Stems, petals, carnivorous plants – an eroticism at the edge of the canvas even under the delicacy of the chosen colors.

In the 1990s, her art became closer to the American artist Georgia O’Keeffe, whom she considered a soul sister. In the book about Marília, Frederico Morais explains that “the trio O’Keeffe, Tarsila and Marília have several points in common, both in the pictorial work and in their life stories.”

Millôr Fernandes defined her as refined and provocative. In an interview with The globe in 2003, Marília said: “The trajectory of the woman of my time is completely revolutionary. We made the great revolution of the last century, which was sexual liberation. I, for example, never gave it to a man, they gave it to me.”

Rita Drummond