Marilyn Manson Sentenced to Community Service and Fine for Assault at New Hampshire Concert

Rock Star Marilyn Manson Sentenced to Community Service and Fine Following Concert Incident

Rock star Marilyn Manson, also known as Brian Warner, has been sentenced to 20 hours of community service and fined as a result of an incident that took place at a concert in New Hampshire in 2019. The 54-year-old musician faced two misdemeanor counts of simple assault related to an unpleasant encounter with a camerawoman at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford on August 19, 2019.

In a plea deal with prosecutors, Manson pleaded no contest to a charge of blowing his nose on the camerawoman, while the accusation of spitting on her was dismissed. He was fined just over $1,400, with $200 suspended. Manson was also ordered to remain free of arrest and notify local police of any actions he takes in New Hampshire for two years.

Regarding the community service hours, Manson was allowed to carry out his actions in California. He expressed his intention to work with people in rehabilitation and must provide evidence of his community service before February 4.

The judge required Manson’s presence in the courtroom for the verdict, despite his request to appear via video call. Manson appeared in court wearing a black suit and sunglasses, while the camerawoman was absent.

The incident adds to a series of controversies and accusations surrounding Manson in recent years, including allegations of sexual and physical abuse. While some of these accusations were debunked or resolved out of court, Manson continues to face legal challenges and controversy in his career.

Manson’s defense argued that his acting style over the years includes shocking and provocative acts similar to those in this incident, and he does not intend to offend anyone through them. Manson established himself as a musical icon in the ’90s with hits like “The Beautiful People” and notable albums like “Antichrist Superstar” (1996) and “Mechanical Animals” (1998).

In other news, Manson’s lawsuit against actress Evan Rachel Wood has faced setbacks. The lawsuit, filed the previous year, alleges that Wood fabricated allegations of abuse during their relationship and motivated others to accuse him. Manson plans to seek the reversal of the decision, claiming defamation, emotional harm, and damage to his professional career.

