An insurmountable wall defending an impregnable fortress. So is Marine Vacht. Francois Ozon, who made her famous with Young and beautiful, says he has that air of someone who always seems to be somewhere else. And that is part of the charm of him. A former model for the Traffic agency, she looks like the androgynous version of Laetitia Casta. Her father, a truck driver (with a company of hers named after her daughter) is suing her photographer who portrayed her naked when she was 15 years old. Today she is an established actress and mother of nine-year-old Henri with her partner, photographer Paul Schmidt. In Nicolas Bedos’ fourth feature film, in theaters from December 21 after being presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival, Marine is (very) beautiful and manipulative. Masquerade – Thieves of love it is a choral fresco. At the center are Adrien and Margot (Pierre Niney and la Vacth), young and beautiful who dream of a better life. At any cost.

What kind of woman is Margot, in your eyes?

«She is a woman who has suffered a lot, and who therefore now wants a more comfortable life for herself and her son».

“I often don’t understand the characters I play in movies,” she said in previous interviews.

“It’s actually more subtle, I’m not trying to understand them.”

Margot is a seductress and a manipulator, how did you build the character?

«I worked with Nicolas (Bedos, the director, ed), it happens day after day. And set partners also count, we have helped Margot grow together».

Do you know women so thirsty for change?

“None”.