Marine Serre 2023 spring and summer series, tailoring jacket, tough and sober, with more skinny sports fashion_clothing_comparison

Original title: Marine Serre 2023 spring and summer series, tailoring jacket, tough and sober, with more tight sports fashion

Among the clothing in the Marine Serre 2023 spring and summer series, the tailored jacket elements, casual sports, tight clothing and other styles are casual and neat with more sporty fashion sense;

Showing a tough and sober sense of fashion, there are also some slim silhouettes, and more soft and trendy lines;

These clothes are mainly in brown color, feeling the low-key and simple temperament of the color. On this low-key clothing, there are also some textured fabrics, which add a more vivid sense of texture;

There are also some elements of polo shirts added, which adds a sense of leisure, and when matched with trousers, the style of the suit is also more elegant;

The colors on the clothing have a lot of elegance and fashion sense in the bright vitality of these green colors, and in the stability of darker tones;

I feel the simplicity and elegance of pure color, and there are some neat lines, which add a sense of line, and there are some decorations such as pocket elements on the clothing, which add a three-dimensional sense of pockets and more design details;

[green + black]

I feel the elegance and fashion of these green colors on the clothing, and these black colors form more color contrasts in the splicing and matching, and there is also a lot of fashion sense in the color collision impact;

In the collocation between green and black, there are some slit hems, asymmetrical vision, hollow patterns, etc., which also have more fashionable temperament;

【Vivid Magenta】

Magenta is brighter and brighter in bright tones, feeling the simplicity of pure colors and adding a lot of whitening effect of colors;

In terms of clothing, dresses, suits and other styles are the main styles, with more fashion brought by a large area, and some elements such as tassels and raw edges appear, adding fashion highlights;

【Fresh blue】

On these blue-based clothing, the blue color is light blue in tone, which will make the color more fresh and elegant;

On the clothing, these light blue colors are patterned with dark patterns, which are more simple and elegant than check patterns, and also have a low-key sense of dark patterns;

[Crescent moon pattern collocation]

The dark color is used as the background color on the clothing. On these dark background colors, some light-toned colors are decorated on it. In the contrast and matching of colors, the impact of the colors is also more simple and fashionable with the crescent moon pattern. ;

On the crescent moon pattern, in the mutual matching of different colors and different patterns, the contrast of the three patterns forms more visual impact;

【Levels of crescent moon pattern】

These simple crescent moon shapes on the clothing, combined with the slim silhouette, also add a lot of soft and fashionable body lines;

There are also some yellow colors added, so that in the contrast of different colors on the clothing, the contrast of style and temperament is formed between the self-cultivation clothing and the suspender clothing, and it also makes the sense of hierarchy more distinct;

[Black+yellow pattern]

The color of the clothing is black and calm, and there are also some yellow colors that have more color impact. The impact of color and the simplicity and elegance of the pattern make you feel the vitality of the pattern;

In the patterns of different shapes, the temperament and style are also richer;

【Coordination of different patterns】

In the black and yellow-based patterns, the color contrast adds more vitality to the patterns. In the matching, the combination of these colors and patterns, such as inner and outerwear, and fabrics, has a strong visual impact. Distinct layered sense of fashion;

[gray plaid pattern]

In loose straight-leg trousers, improved suits and other outfits, the loose silhouette has more straight lines and a sense of neatness;

Clothing is also dominated by a large number of gray colors. Feeling the low-key elegance of these gray colors, the contrast and matching of different colors of the same gray system will make the checkered pattern more vivid;

[Plaid bathrobe elements]

On these loose-fitting clothing, some brown and other different colors are contrasted in dark and light colors, and the classic and fashionable patterns also have more trendy temperament brought by some colors;

The clothing combines some elements of bathrobes, as well as the appearance of some belt bindings, hooded elements, etc., which will make the sense of fashion stronger;

【Brown plaid suit】

The brown color is in different brown colors. There is a color contrast between these different colors, and there are also some low-key temperaments in the brown color. The color contrast creates some plaid patterns. In the simple lines, there are also some classic fashion sense;

Mainly suits, overcoats and other clothing, the neat lines also have a strong aura;

【Brown Geometric Pattern】

The brown color on these clothes, in the low-key temperament, the contrast of different colors is also in the shape of the geometric pattern, the impact is strong, the contrast is sharp, and the simple lines feel the simplicity and elegance of these geometric patterns;

【Thin pattern】

The color is in the dark color, and in the contrast of different colors in the dark color, the color contrast makes the pattern more dynamic and fashionable;

These vibrant patterns mainly in dark colors also have some thin materials, with some thinness and lightness;

【Green pattern】

Black and some green colors are matched with each other, the impact of colors is matched, the impact of colors is in the impact of color collisions, the contrast between colors and temperament, simplicity also has a lot of temperament;

The goose blood Z pattern on the clothing is relatively simple and elegant;

【Purple pattern】

These purple colors on the clothing are bright and bright. There is more color contrast between these bright purples and some darker dark colors. The visual impact brought by the colors will make the patterns more vivid. presence;

There are also styles of suspenders and waistless designs, etc. In the suits and dresses with patterns and patterns, there is more trendy temperament;

【Magenta pattern】

The bright magenta color has some differences in similar colors, and some slight differences will make the clothing show the simplicity and elegance of some patterns;

In these magenta-based clothes, there are some waist chain decorations around the waist, which also focus a lot of attention on the waist;

【Magenta slim fit clothing】

In the magenta-based clothing, the check pattern is simple and stylish, and there is also a slim silhouette. The waist line is soft and fashionable, and there are also shorts elements. The addition of the V-shaped collar modifies the neck line ;

[blue pattern]

The colors in the clothing are mainly blue, and you can feel the freshness and elegance of these blue colors. On the clothing, there is a contrast between the fresh blue color and these black and other colors. In the contrast of colors, there are more patterns. A sense of vitality and fashion;

There are also styles such as half-sleeves and shorts, which have more casual temperament;

【Hollow pattern】

On white, warm white and other light-colored clothing, the colors are low-key and simple, and the pure colors in clean colors are also more simple and generous;

There are also some hollow shapes with more vitality of the pattern, so that the clothing also has some bright decorations in the vitality of the pattern;

【Stitching Denim】

In the combination and collocation of denim fabrics of different colors and materials, in the visual impact contrast, it will bring some contrasting fashion sense, and the denim fabrics also have more casual temperament;

There are also some combination of metal elements, adding some trendy styles and highlights;

【spliced ​​jacket】

These denim fabrics are combined in different shades of colors, and in the contrast of visual impact, they are also spliced ​​with some geometric patterns, which are simple and fashionable, which is the reason for the appearance of these long coats, asymmetrical slim suits, etc. , feeling more trendy style;

【Light color lines】

Among the black colors on the clothing, these black colors are much more calm and generous. On these black-colored clothing, there are also some styling, slit hem, etc., which have more fashion sense;

On the clothing, some light-colored white and other colors appear, and in the impact and contrast of colors, there are more line decorations;

【Sports Elements】

In the contrast and matching of black and white and other colors of clothing, the impact between classic colors is particularly strong, and there are also splicing to make the clothing more fashionable and trendy;

The slim silhouette makes the clothing more soft and beautiful, and also has a sense of fashion brought by some sports elements;

【Other designs】

On clothing mainly in black, the three-dimensional sense of fold elements and the shape of the waist bring more fashion highlights to the black clothing;

Among the clothing in the Marine Serre 2023 spring and summer series, there are some classic crescent moon patterns added. In classic simplicity, they are spliced ​​and matched with other patterns to add visual impact. There are also some exquisitely tailored jackets, spliced ​​coats, Self-cultivation sports elements, etc., showing a tough and sober fashion temperament.

