MARINE SERRE Presents HEARTBEAT: A Fusion of Music, Fashion, and Expression

MARINE SERRE Takes Paris Fashion Week by Storm with HEARTBEAT Fashion Show

Accompanied by the enchanting piano piece “Clair de Lune” by Debussy mixed with electronic music, models crossed the fence and entered the elegant Salle Wagram, setting the stage for MARINE SERRE’s captivating HEARTBEAT fashion show. The ancient venue, adorned with the luster of precious stones, combined with contemporary tailoring designs, exuded a fusion of rebellion. The show aimed to express love through the body, music, and senses.

The collection showcased the brand’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, with a focus on rich technologies, fabrics, and tailoring silhouettes. Most of the materials used were recycled or regenerated waste materials, reflecting MARINE SERRE’s dedication to multiple forms of sustainable fashion. The show’s music producer, Pierre Rousseau, emphasized the connection between the music and the brand’s logo concepts, describing it as soul-stirring and transformative.

The standout feature of the show was the lineup of both models and music artists. Alongside the regular models, MARINE SERRE invited 11 music artists whom the designer genuinely admired. Stars such as Teyana Taylor, Miguel, and Noah Cyrus graced the stage, resonating with the brand and sharing the unique rhythm of heartbeat. The show kicked off with musician Teyana Taylor wearing a dress made from recycled crinkled silk and T-shirt material, showcasing MARINE SERRE’s commitment to material-first production.

The collection featured a range of stunning pieces, each with its own story. A crocheted haute couture dress, once confined to the house, took the spotlight and became the embodiment of romance. Another highlight was the denim gown worn by Sevdaliza, a sculptural beauty that subverted traditional beliefs. The denim series paid tribute to the fabric’s history and personal stories, combining iconic tailoring silhouettes with overstocked fabrics.

The show’s setting drew inspiration from a black box theater, focusing on the emotional connection between performance and audience. From silver leather windbreakers to the newly launched Stardust handbag, MARINE SERRE showcased a combination of innovation and classics, blooming like a flower in the audience’s sight.

In addition to its fashion-forward designs, MARINE SERRE stayed true to its values and sustainability efforts. The fabrics used to decorate the venue were environmentally certified and would be donated to cultural entities in the suburbs of Paris after use, furthering the brand’s commitment to a circular economy.

After the show, the night continued with a mesmerizing after-party led by three powerful women: JASS, Sevdaliza, and Anetha. The psychedelic tunes created a midsummer night in Paris, where everyone danced for love. The HEARTBEAT fashion show lineup, which included acclaimed music artists like Teyana Taylor and Miguel, added to the captivating atmosphere.

MARINE SERRE once again proved itself to be a trailblazer in the fashion industry, combining art, sustainability, and music to create a truly unforgettable experience. The HEARTBEAT fashion show set the tone for future fashion shows to come, showcasing the brand’s dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining what it means to be both fashionable and environmentally conscious.

The HEARTBEAT fashion show took place at Salle Wagram in Paris on June 24th at 8:00 pm. With the guidance of stylists and an exceptional production team, MARINE SERRE mesmerized the audience with its innovative designs, captivating music, and commitment to sustainability. The brand would like to thank all partners and sponsors, including Bumble and Bumble and Make Up Forever, for their support in making the show a success.