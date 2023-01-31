(Paris, France), on January 21, French time, MARINE SERRE was officially released in the grand Grande Halle de La Villette theater, conveying a clear-cut fashion proposition in a poetic and almost mysterious show atmosphere.

The show layout combines a series of highly recognizable symbols and logos. The sun rises and sets, evoking the idea of ​​being trapped in the ever-accelerating stitch of time, forced to maintain an unsustainable daily rhythm, cut off from others. It is undeniable that this disconnect has led to a climate catastrophe that has accelerated and spiraled out of control. In the center of the stage are three towering towers, which are compressed from waste, implying the serious damage caused by human beings to the earth.

But let’s take a step back and look at the bigger picture: since we can imagine tragic scenarios for the present and the future, we can also reconstruct reasons for optimism. We know that whenever problems arise, there are brave souls who step up and face reality. The pessimistic possibility and prediction of disaster are not inevitable reality. Perhaps in today’s future dystopian show, we can imagine that the guests who are closely related to each other in the slowly rising refuge of tomorrow , will truly join hands to participate in and promote the improvement of society.

For a long time, MARINE SERRE has always explored different viewpoints and visions, which is an inexhaustible driving force to promote changes in the fashion industry. This is one of the reasons why this show is open to everyone, and more than half of the guests are admitted for free. Because we know that outside voices will help us drive the inevitable rebellion, meaningful change, and ultimately fundamental transformation. Once triggered, this chain reaction is overwhelming and can create and pass on the indispensable hope for present and future generations.

This season, the five looks that make up the latest RISING SHELTER collection revolve around the three interrelated themes of engagement, rebellion and transformation. The first set is made from a selection of materials from the countless cream, white and beige tote bags that are ubiquitous in our world. It is estimated that 20,000 times or 54 years of daily use can offset the environmental impact of its entire production process. Perhaps this slim, casual, unisex design (bowling shirts, coats, denim jackets, dresses, and overshirts) can prompt us to think about other uses for the various excess resources on the planet today.

The show then turned to the brand’s classics – new seasonal offerings recycled from black, gray denim, black, T-shirts, leather and, of course, MARINE SERRE’s signature moiré silk The fabric, and the yarns that make up its shiny exterior are all recycled from discarded fishing line and nets. Unique, rebellious motorcycle racing colors and graphics are reinterpreted in leather accessories and couture. This season’s designs feature more subdued tones, with the iconic crescent moon graphic on jeans faded, and T-shirts in hues inspired by imagery of dawn and dusk. Overall, the silhouettes of this season’s collection are more slender and refined.

Then, the label kicks off with elegance in its signature voluminous knits, a playful allure. The MARINE SERRE team transformed a series of common slow-moving fabrics into splicing works that use orange lines to outline and highlight the body curves, creating complex, exquisite, simple and elegant clothing silhouettes. These fabrics are common For interior decoration with intricate patterns (such as patterned tapestries, jacquards and brocades, etc.). In this way, the classic living room fabric is surprisingly reborn as the most modern collection of the season.

This was followed by a set of extremely feminine black suits with vibrant topstitching. At the end of the series, the regenerated silk with rich layers of floral patterns and bright yellow-green tones made the show focus on rebirth and nature, drawing a successful conclusion to this series. True, the hope of transformation requires everyone to play a part. This is why MARINE SERRE insists on doing its best to contribute to saving and protecting the natural environment. All the materials appearing on the show today come from recycled fabrics, and the eight-meter-high tower installation made of waste fabrics in the show will become the raw material for future house design. Imagination and creativity are undoubtedly the key to promoting industry transformation.

Staff :

MARINE SERRE – RISING SHELTER

THE GREAT HALL OF LA VILLETTE – 8:00PM

Styling: BENOIT BETHUME

Cast: WILLIAM LHOEST

Music: PIERRE ROUSSEAU

Set Design: MATIERE NOIRE

Action Director: RYAN CHAPPELL

Show Manager: FANNY OLLIER

Video: TITRE PROVISOIRE

Shadow : ARNEL DEL LA GENTE

Makeup: JANEEN WITHERSPOON

Hairstyle: ALI PIRZADEH

Nails: ANAIS CORDEVANT

Sold by: SPOTLITE

Graphic design LOGO: BASILE FOURNIER

Special thanks to IFF & CONSTANCE RIQUELME for providing the atmosphere

MARINE SERRE thanks all partners and sponsors for their support: SHISEIDO, SWAROVSKI, THE

ORGANICS REDBULL, HANS BOODT