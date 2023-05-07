Home » Mariners come back with 7 in the 8th and beat Astros
SEATTLE (AP) — JP Crawford hit a two-out, three-run double to tie the score, José Caballero followed two at-bats later with another two-corner drive for another pair, and the Mariners won 7-5 Saturday night. to the Houston Astros.

The Mariners scored seven times in the eighth inning. It was a surprising reaction, after starter JP France and two relievers had controlled them through seven innings.

Seattle exploded against two relievers, Rafael Montero and Ryne Stanek. All the damage came with two outs.

Eugenio Suárez drew a walk, Cal Raleigh reached on a repentant swing that put the ball just behind the mound. A groundout by Teoscar Hernández loaded the bases.

Crawford found a fastball on a 3-1 count and smashed the ball into the wall in right-center field to empty the house. Stanek replaced Montero (0-1) and walked pinch-hitter Taylor Trammell before Caballero lined a line drive into the gap in left-center.

The Mariners ended up sending 12 batters home in the inning.

Tayler Saucedo (1-0) pitched the eighth inning for Seattle and picked up the upset win.

For the Astros, Honduran Mauricio Dubón 5-2 with a run scored. The Cubans Yordan Álvarez 3-1 with a run scored and an RBI, José Abreu 2-0. The Dominicans Jeremy Peña 4-3 with one scored and one produced, Yainer Díaz 4-0.

For the Mariners, the Dominicans Julio Rodríguez 5-1 with a run scored and an RBI, Teoscar Hernández 4-1 with a run scored. Venezuelan Suarez 3-0 with a run scored. Panamanian Caballero 2-1 with one run scored and two RBIs.

