Mario Mulas, one of the great names in Italian photography, capable of ranging from fashion to art, from design to entertainment, died at the age of 85 in Rimini, where he had recently moved. The news of the disappearance, which took place last Monday, was confirmed by Alessio Barbafieri, mayor of Lajatico, in the province of Pisa, where Mario Mulas lived about ten years with his wife Eva Cozzolino Mulas, also a well-known photographer: here the couple collaborated on the many events of the Teatro del Silenzio of the singer Andrea Bocelli, portraying the shows, the landscapes and the protagonists. Born in Lonato (Brescia) in 1938, Mario Mulas arrived in Milan in 1957 to work as an assistant in the studio of his brother Ugo Mulas, one of the leading Italian photographers after the Second World War, with whom he worked for four years. Mario Mulas later became a stage photographer at the Piccolo Teatro, collaborating with the director Giorgio Strehler. In the 1960s he collaborated with the weekly «L’Espresso», enriching with his photos above all the services of the journalist Camilla Cederna. Mario Mulas then opened a studio which he immediately directed towards the sectors of advertising, industrial and fashion photography. He has curated advertising campaigns for many companies (Aquascutum, Olivetti, Ibm, Imec, Commodore, Nixdorf, Colette, Sip) and has also portrayed executives of large companies. The mayor of Lajatico, Alessio Barbafieri, wrote on Facebook: «A citizen of our municipality for many years, Mario Mulas was an indispensable resource for Lajatico and for the Teatro del Silenzio. His love for beauty, which he wanted and was able to convey with his photographs and his teachings, will remain in the hearts of all his fellow citizens. In addition to his art, he communicated to us the strength of his thoughts, always wise and measured, which made his company a moment of great personal enrichment. Dear Mario, honored to have known you, we thank you for letting us participate in your life and we greet you with great affection, in the certainty that your values ​​will live on forever in those who have had the privilege of knowing you”.

«We carry, in our hearts, one of the most beautiful shots ever that Mulas has given us, that of the cover of the album “Incanto”. Mario knew how to exalt the truth of people, capturing their naturalness» Thus Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica recalled , through the photographer Mario Mulas, who died at the age of 85, with whom they collaborated for a long time on the initiatives of the Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico.Bocelli was reached by telephone in America where the Maestro is for a series of concerts.