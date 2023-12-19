Mario Vargas Llosa says goodbye to fiction and journalism

The Peruvian naturalized Spanish writer Mario Vargas Llosa, 87 years old, Nobel Prize winner for Literature in 2010, announced his farewell to narrative writing with a short note at the end of his new novel, “Le dedicate mi silencio” (Alfaguara), from a couple of months published in Spain and Latin America. Last Sunday, December 17, he also bid farewell to journalism with the publication in the Spanish newspaper “El País” of the article “Piedra de toque”, with which he closes his fortnightly column of the same title.

The news of the cessation of his activity as a columnist was made official by the same Madrid newspaper. Fortunately for his readers, Vargas Llosa is already immersed in the preparation of an essay dedicated to the French philosopher and writer Jean-Paul Sartre, father of existentialism, his teacher from his youth. He claims that it will be his “last book”, but it is difficult to imagine that Vargas Llosa will put aside the curiosity that led him to participate in almost all the debates of the contemporary world. “In order to write novels, I always needed to have a foot in current events,” Vargas said. «I am not a writer of fantastic literature, but of realistic literature. The fact of living so many hours, every day, immersed in fiction led to the need to escape from that world of imagination and see, touch, the real world, leaving the ivory tower”, explained Vargas Llosa.

Vargas Llosa has been a regular columnist for the Madrid newspaper for 33 years. On 2 December 1990 he published his first Sunday column entitled “Elogio de la ‘dama de hierro’ (In Praise of the ‘Iron Lady’). This portrait of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was based on her meetings with the Prime Minister of the ministers. In that article many of the ingredients had converged that made the texts of the author of “The city and the dogs” a reference: personal relationships with politicians, artists and writers, direct knowledge of the places that mark current events, thought free and against the grain and, above all, his literary stature, a mixture of clarity and rigor.

Over three decades, the doubts and beliefs of the most influential intellectual in Spanish-language literature have followed in the wake of key events of the present in an increasingly globalized world. From politics in Latin America – with particular attention to Peru -, in Spain, in the rest of Europe and in the United States, to tensions in the Middle East and social and cultural changes, almost nothing has escaped the exaltation or irritation of a writer who is also a reader as demanding as he is generous.

