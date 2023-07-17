Marjorie de Sousa Reflects on Her Relationship with Julián Gil and the Future for Their Son

Title: Marjorie de Sousa Reflects on Disagreement with Julián Gil and Talks about Future Reconciliation

Subtitle: The Venezuelan actress opens up about her custody battle and the possibility of her son bonding with his father

Date: [Current Date]

Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil, both renowned actors, have found themselves entangled in a long-standing disagreement that has centered around their son, Matías, who was born in 2017. Recently, it has been revealed that the 43-year-old actress currently has custody of their child following a legal dispute against the 53-year-old actor in Mexico.

While Gil has expressed his reluctance to see Matías in a coexistence center determined by the Mexican authorities, de Sousa has hinted at the possibility of a future reconciliation between her son and his father. During a recent media encounter, she stated, “I know that many things can happen tomorrow. You will never say ‘no’. In other words, whatever has to happen happens, but in the best way, from love, from the beautiful.”

Amidst the tensions, de Sousa was asked if she would have preferred for her relationship with Gil to end “from love,” similar to how other ex-partners in show business have managed their separations. Her response was enigmatic yet suggestive, as she stated, “There are stories that have to be told in one way or another and, well, not everyone lives them the same. What do I tell them?”

In a separate interview, de Sousa addressed the possibility of expanding her family and having another child. She clarified that she is not planning on renewing her maternity leave at the moment, as she intends to focus on her career. However, she did mention that young Matías has expressed a desire for a younger sibling.

While de Sousa has been protective of keeping Matías out of the spotlight, she recently shared glimpses of her son’s growth on social media. With each post, she showed the world just how much Matías has grown, as the young boy is now six years old.

The custody battle between de Sousa and Gil has been a topic of interest for their fans and the media. Despite their differences, it remains to be seen whether the two actors will find a way to reconcile for the sake of their son or if their disagreements will persist.

As the situation continues to unfold, fans and followers of both Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil eagerly await any updates regarding the future relationship between the actors and their shared child.

[Image: Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil credit: mezcalent.com]

