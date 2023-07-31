Home » Market closing: what were the key numbers of this July 31
Entertainment

Market closing: what were the key numbers of this July 31

by admin
Market closing: what were the key numbers of this July 31

The parallel dollar closed a peso below the price of last Friday. Thus, the coin closed at $550 for sale and was bought at $545. Meanwhile, there were news in the national stock and bond market.

In this context, we communicate with Ayelen Romeroby Rava Bursátil, who spoke about the closing of the market during the day.

market close

“It is important that the negotiation and the conditions of the agreement with the IMF be confirmed,” said Romero, who later completed: “There was a very low volume for what was expected of the day”.

“There is a lot of electoral volatility, during the course of the day it started well and then it deflated,” explained the expert. “Galicia has not reached 18 dollars for a long time”supplemented.

Along the same lines, Romero said that a good reaction was expected after the victory in Chubut: “The market was cautious, The government was punished with an increase in the dollar linked expecting a kind of devaluation shortly”.

“The MEP dollar in the middle of the wheel reached $517 and closed at 509 pesos. There was a drop in CCL and MEP around three in the afternoon,” said Romero. “Bonds ended relatively positivelythe country risk has not yet dropped below 1,900 points,” he concluded.

See also  The most beautiful bathing spots in Vienna 2023

You may also like

justice ruled in favor and they will have...

Jwan Yosef Breaks Silence on Divorce from Ricky...

The victory in Chubut excites Juntos por el...

How much did the blue dollar close at...

«When I arrived at Maronese I told them...

Nadia Ferreira Shares Video of Her Baby Boy

The first photo of Sergio Rico, the PSG...

“I was hit twice in the face”

Flamengo fires Sampaoli’s assistant for hitting Pedro

The death of Trinidad: they aggravated the imputation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy