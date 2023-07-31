Market closing: what were the key numbers of this July 31

The parallel dollar closed a peso below the price of last Friday. Thus, the coin closed at $550 for sale and was bought at $545. Meanwhile, there were news in the national stock and bond market.

In this context, we communicate with Ayelen Romeroby Rava Bursátil, who spoke about the closing of the market during the day.

market close

“It is important that the negotiation and the conditions of the agreement with the IMF be confirmed,” said Romero, who later completed: “There was a very low volume for what was expected of the day”.

“There is a lot of electoral volatility, during the course of the day it started well and then it deflated,” explained the expert. “Galicia has not reached 18 dollars for a long time”supplemented.

Along the same lines, Romero said that a good reaction was expected after the victory in Chubut: “The market was cautious, The government was punished with an increase in the dollar linked expecting a kind of devaluation shortly”.

“The MEP dollar in the middle of the wheel reached $517 and closed at 509 pesos. There was a drop in CCL and MEP around three in the afternoon,” said Romero. “Bonds ended relatively positivelythe country risk has not yet dropped below 1,900 points,” he concluded.

