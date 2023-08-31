Marni, after New York and Tokyo will debut in Paris

Listen to the audio version of the article

The choice of Marni fell on Paris, which continues its journey of itinerant fashion shows away from the headquarters in Viale Umbria in Milan. After New York and Tokyo, the brand headed by Renzo Rosso’s Otb group will present the women’s collection for spring summer 2024 Vol.2 in the Ville Lumière on September 27th. This is the first show ever organized by the maison in Paris and the choice is certainly not accidental, neither in timing nor in location: the garments will be unveiled in a historic residence at 51 Rue de l’Université, once the private residence of Karl Lagerfeld .

«Marni’s journey continues…a drift that saw us cross the Manhattan Bridge last fall, and set up a paper arena in Japan in February; a drift that, in fact, began in 2020 when, unable to leave the house, we left behind the way we used to conceive fashion shows. These departures have never foreseen a destination, so even if this season seems like a return, it doesn’t take us back to where we started – explained Francesco Risso, creative director -. Instead, it takes us to a city suited to flâneurs like us. A city where I forgot I fell in love for the first time and, getting lost, I discovered how to search. A place: the home of a devoted witness of this ephemeral architecture of true illusion, which is fashion».

Marni’s itinerant journey – as stated by the maison itself – is important for amplifying dialogues and creative connections with the brand’s growing international community, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2024.

There is another brand of the Otb group that is back on the catwalk in Paris: Maison Margiela, whose show according to the official Parisian fashion show calendar will be on October 2nd. The return of Mugler is also expected in the Ville Lumière who, after the experience of the see now – buy now (and the recent collaboration with H&M) returns to a fashion from more traditional times.

