MARNI Collaborates with Chinese Designer Zhang Dingyun for 2023 Autumn and Winter Co-Branded Jacket

MARNI Collaborates with Chinese Designer Zhang Dingyun for Autumn/Winter 2023 Co-Branded Jacket

In an exciting partnership, Italian fashion brand MARNI has joined forces with Chinese independent designer Zhang Dingyun to create a stunning co-branded jacket for their 2023 autumn and winter collection. Known for their constant pursuit of creative dialogue, MARNI aims to reshape the aesthetics of daily wear through this collaboration.

The MARNI DINGYUN ZHANG co-branded jacket will make its debut at the Tokyo fashion show in February 2023. Building upon Zhang Dingyun’s pioneering and bold pragmatic design, this collection features three-dimensional silhouettes and incorporates unique plaids and red and black polka dots in bold and bright colors. The jacket cleverly combines MARNI’s signature mohair, creating a luxurious texture that will evoke a sense of luxury and elegance. It is designed with a soft knitted outer layer and warm down, providing both comfort and style.

To capture the essence and intimate relationship between clothing and the wearer, the fashion shoots for the MARNI DINGYUN ZHANG joint series were skillfully executed by renowned American visual artist Jim Goldberg. Goldberg’s straightforward artistic expression freezes the moments and emotions shared between the garments and those who wear them, adding an extra layer of depth to the collection.

Fashion enthusiasts can now discover and experience the limited edition MARNI DINGYUN ZHANG co-branded jacket at the MARNI China Jincang Mandarin Plaza flagship store and select boutiques across the world. The jacket is expected to be highly sought after, reflecting the unique collaboration between MARNI and Zhang Dingyun.

MARNI continues to push the boundaries of fashion and explore innovative design concepts through collaborations like this. By embracing creativity and supporting independent designers, MARNI solidifies its position as a leading brand in the fashion industry.

Follow the journey of MARNI DINGYUN ZHANG and stay updated on social media using the hashtag ‘#MARNIDINGYUNZHANG’.

