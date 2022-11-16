MARNI’s first flagship store in China, located in Jicang Wenhua Plaza, West Nanjing Road, Shanghai, grandly unveiled the “Vision Space” created in collaboration with artist Zhang Ji. Artist Zhang Ji used his painting “Honeycomb Sea Anemone” as a starting point to construct a site-specific installation for MARNI’s “Meteorite”. Zhang Ji did not just use the traditional painting form, but projected a different space without boundaries through the mirror, and the interior of the meteorite turned into a viewing platform that blurred the sense of field. In such a space that breaks the level of visual experience, the perspective of the viewer depends on the thinking equation in his subconscious. As in Zhang Ji’s methodology, the painting seems to have no end point, and the final destination of a picture cannot be completely controlled by him. And when the subjective consciousness disappears, the subconscious will gradually emerge, and there is a broader existence beneath it.

MARNI

MARNI

This time-limited space also displays the MARNI 2023 spring and summer series. The fascinating spectrum of the sunset became the palette of the collection, and the patterns on the garments were created by the artist Flaminia Veronesi. The circle symbolizing the sunset is presented in admirable way on the clothes, sometimes as a flat print on a tunic dress, sometimes as a A patchwork pattern spanning the body, sometimes a three-dimensional shape on a knit. The smooth tailoring of velvet suits and punk-style mohair sweaters in this series are also highlights, presenting the aesthetic model of classic clothing with non-traditional materials, creating complex aesthetics while defining different clothing concepts, bringing unique charm to the wearer.

MARNI

The new items exhibited this time also reconceptualize the traditional tooling style through the lens of the existential movement in the 1960s, integrating practicality and classicism, with elegant details, oversized contrasting stitching, bold yarns and round shapes. The combination of silhouettes expresses the combination of simplicity and strength, and the extended knitted dresses, tweed suits and miniskirts perfectly interpret the unique touch of playfulness and freshness, warmth and brightness. The punk style of the 70s has also become the source of inspiration for this season’s pieces. The resulting suede jacket is worn with a mini skirt or skinny jeans, and a soft crepe dress brings a unique playfulness. Mythological creatures are also one of the sources of inspiration for this series. Modern uniforms are made of non-traditional fabrics and displayed in an innovative concept: all-over printed gabardine, cotton nylon gabardine mixed with sportswear elements, presenting elegant and durable garments. A series of new items are also exhibited in this space: limited edition RELATIVITY mirrored calfskin bag, VENICE handbag combined with handmade beads and NAPA calfskin, PRISMA bag and TOGGLE lock bag made of soft calfskin, The classic TRUNK organ bag, and the FUSSBETT cross-strap sandals made of horsehair material are presented for the first time.

MARNI