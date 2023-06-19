Maronese does not loosen up and Centenario was escorted

With a new triumph in his field, Maronese (35 points) maintained his lead at the top of the Lifune Official Tournament.

The Dino won by 4-2 against Pacifico (25) as a local and remains firm as the only pointer. The goals of Hugo Silva’s team were Alan Vivanco, Agustín Orellana, Juan Manuel Vázquez and Oscar Retamal. For the Dean, Maximiliano Morales, from a penalty, and Fernando Parra scored.

The one who does not loosen up as an escort is Centennial (29) after a great triumph in his field by 2 to 1 against San Patricio (27), another of those who are in the fight. Matías González and Pablo Firpo scored in the ADC.

It also fit well Alliance (28)who is raised and thrashed 5 a 1 Patagonia (20) In Cutral Co. Facundo Funes and Braian González scored two each for El Gallo and the rest was for Bautista Monteseirín.

in the farm, Independent (23) deepened his bad moment by lose 3 to 1 with Petrolero (26). El Naranja won with two from Alexis Ríos and one from Braian Cattáneo.

Besides, Athletic Neuquen (9) thrashed Unión (3) 3-0 in Zapala. Tomorrow the date is completed with Don Bosco (15) – Deportivo Rincón (27).





